TikToker Killed On Livestream Believed To Have Been Targeted By Hitmen

A TikToker and Influencer was killed while livestreaming to fans earlier this month. The killer fled the scene and remains at large, but police now believe hitmen may be involved.

An unknown individual shot and killed Valeria Marquez as she streamed from the Blossom the Beauty Lounge salon in Jalisco, Mexico, on May 13. Marquez was reportedly on camera at the time, and horrified fans witnessed the incident before a woman promptly shut down the stream.

Local news sources reported that someone allegedly arrived at the salon on a motorcycle to give the Tiktoker a gift. They shot her multiple times before fleeing the scene.

A report by the Associated Press explains that police are still investigating the incident. However, Denis Rodríguez, a JSPO spokesperson, has shed more light on what happened. Rodríguez reportedly said that a masked man and another man on a motorcycle arrived at the salon hours prior to the shooting. A woman who works at the salon allegedly told authorities the men said they had a “very expensive” gift for Marquez. They insisted on delivering it in person.

The Associated Press also explains that Marquez may have been scared on stream before the incident. She reportedly said, “Maybe they were going to kill me. Were they going to come and take me away or what? I’m worried.”

The Killer Likely Didn’t Know Who The Tiktoker Was

When the men returned, they tried to confirm that Marquez was in the salon, which led prosecutors to believe that they didn’t know who she was. Rodríguez reportedly said, “The aggressor arrived asking if the victim was there. So it appears he didn’t know her. With that, you can deduce, without jumping to conclusions, that this was a person who was paid. It was obviously someone who came with a purpose.”

The Associated Press explains that the Jalisco New Generation Cartel controls the region. The outlet also says that hired gunmen on motorcycles are a common occurrence in the area. Authorities are reportedly investigating whether Marquez’s death is linked to the killing of a government official, which happened in the area hours earlier.