TikToker Shot Dead By Motorcyclist Gunman While Livestreaming

A Mexican TikToker and influencer was reportedly shot and killed while she was livestreaming in front of horrified fans.

Videos by Suggest

According to a translated report from El Imparcial, Valeria Márquez, 23, was livestreaming on TikTok from the Blossom the Beauty Lounge salon in Jalisco. During the stream, someone reportedly arrived at the venue on a motorcycle to give Márquez a gift. Without warning, they shot her in the head and chest and fled the area. Her TikTok account is now unavailable.

Per a report by the Daily Mail, Márquez’s final video showed the influencer smiling and looking out of the window before the bullets hit her. An unknown woman reportedly appeared in the video afterwards to turn the camera off.

Police Are Searching For The Gunman

The Daily Mail explains that emergency services quickly arrived after the broadcast, but Márquez was pronounced dead when they arrived. Police have reportedly cordoned off the Salon, and a manhunt is underway to track down the shooter. Per Newsweek, a federal elected public official was shot and killed in the same area on Tuesday.

TikTok continues to make the news for all the wrong reasons. Earlier this month, a High School student and budding athlete faced the deadly consequences of a social media prank gone wrong. Michael Bosworth Jr, 18, was reportedly doing the “Ding Dong Ditch” prank, hoping to upload the footage to TikTok. He was out with two of his friends.

The idea behind the prank is to ring a random front doorbell, run away, and record the results. However, when Bosworth and his friends rang Tyler Chase Butler’s doorbell in Spotsylvania County, the homeowner responded by shooting. Butler shot Bosworth and one of his friends, while the third escaped unharmed. Emergency services transported Bosworth to a local hospital, but he died from his injuries. The trio was allegedly running away from the property when the homeowner opened fire. Butler initially claimed he opened fire as he believed the teens were trying to break into his home.

Authorities have arrested Butler for multiple offenses, including second degree murder. He is held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.