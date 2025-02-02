‘Suspected Cartel Terrorist’ Shoots Hiker in California

An American hiker was repeatedly shot near the San Diego-Mexico border in a suspected attack by a cartel-affiliated terrorist.

Videos by Suggest

According to the US Customs and Border Protection, a group of hikers came under gunfire on January 22 in the Jacumba Wilderness, within the El Centro Sector. One victim was shot twice and subsequently robbed.

“Cartels think they can bring their war here. Think again!” Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino wrote on X the following afternoon. “Americans won’t be intimidated. Our agents & BORTAC will confront these threats HEAD ON!”

Chief Bovino also shared a video in his social post showing nearly a dozen agents transporting what appears to be the victim on a gurney into a helicopter.

American hiker strafed with gunfire & shot twice by suspected #cartel #terrorists in Jacumba, CA



Cartels think they can bring their war here. Think again!



Americans won’t be intimidated. Our agents & BORTAC will confront these threats HEAD ON!@CBPAMO pic.twitter.com/8QpQ86RRpQ — USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) January 23, 2025

“There was a group of 10-12 hikers in that area, and suspected cartel terrorists opened fire indiscriminately at that entire group of 10-12 hikers, injuring one,” Chief Bovino later explained to El Centro, California outlet Imperial Valley Press.

Most of the Hikers Allegedly Attacked by Cartel Members Were American

Most of the hikers were American citizens, with one member of the group identified as a Canadian visitor, he noted.

“One was injured and life flighted to a hospital on a CBP Air and Marine helicopter,” Chief Bovino recalled. “The injured hiker was taken to Pioneers Hospital, and at this time, it is unclear if they have been released.”

The spot has proven a tough one to patrol for border agents.

“That’s a very popular recreation area here in Southern California, especially Imperial and San Diego Counties,” Chief Bovino said of the challenging border region. “It’s also close to the border—close to an area of the border that does not have infrastructure, like many other areas here in Imperial County. There’s not a border wall [or] border fence. There’s not a wall system, [or] technology. It’s a very remote location.”

Meanwhile, Chief Bovino confirmed that the shooting involved two identified perpetrators.

“This perpetrator actually absconded back into Mexico before we could address their illegal actions,” he told Imperial Valley Press.

Border Patrol is also actively collaborating with Mexican authorities in ongoing efforts to capture the suspects.

“That started immediately after that shooting incident yesterday. We have very good relations with our Mexican partners,” Chief Bovino explained. “We communicate and coordinate daily with our partners south of the border.”

The attack occurred shortly after President Trump signed executive orders labeling the US-Mexico border crisis an “invasion” and designating drug cartels and migrant gangs as terrorist organizations.

Chief Bovino confirmed that there are currently no plans to close the port of entry.