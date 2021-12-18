TikTok User Claims She Traded Her Way From A Bobby Pin To A House

A TikTok user is going viral after posting a series of videos claiming she successfully traded a bobby pin all the way up to a house. Demi Skipper, who runs the TikTok account Trade Me Project, revealed in her latest video that, after some increasingly large exchanges, she is the owner of a new home.

How Did She Do It?

Skipper began her project in May 2020, starting with just a bobby pin. “There were just so many negative people saying it wasn’t possible. I was willing to do this for five years if that’s what it took to get to the house,” she told The Guardian.

The TikTok user traded her bobby pin for a pair of earrings, then a pair of glasses, then a vacuum cleaner. She worked her way up to larger items, most notably getting her hands on a Chipotle celebrity card, which gives the user unlimited food from the chain for a year and is worth about $20,000.

Skipper traded the card for a tricked-out trailer, complete with a Tesla powerwall, solar panels, and a full-size fridge. The trailer was worth around $40,000. This trailer is what finally got Skipper into her new home. She shipped it from Canada to Tennessee, then flew to Nashville. The drive to Clarksville was the final leg of Skipper’s journey, where her new house awaited her.

Skipper’s New Home

“I wake up and I’m like, ‘Is this real?’ I have the house. I traded this from a bobby pin!” Skipper said. In a video of the final trade, Skipper called the moment “surreal.” She and her husband plan to move to Tennessee and renovate the house. Even though it took Skipper a year and a half – and 28 trades – to get here, she said she would do it again. Her next trading journey wouldn’t be for herself, though; instead, Skipper would give the home to someone in need.

“I think I’ve gotten much better at seeing the negative and flipping it to a positive,” she said. “Had someone said that someone was going to trade something that’s worth not even a single penny for a house that’s worth millions of times more, I feel like people would say it’s impossible. But this makes me feel like anything is possible now.”

Holiday Gift Guides We Love

The Best Indulgent Spa Gifts To Pamper Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season



Gift Salon Quality Hair At Home With These Highly Rated Hair Care Products



The Ultimate Comfort Gifts: Luxuriously Soft PJs, Towels, Sheets, And More



With Over 4000 5-Star Reviews, Kiss Wine Headaches Away With This Revolutionary Wine Filtration System



This Neck Massager Is Unlike Any Other, And Makes The Perfect Holiday Gift