Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Video of Son and Daughter Amid Third Pregnancy

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes may have baby number three cooking, but her other two little ones are already stirring up a whirlwind of fun.

Yesterday, the 28-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum shared a candid moment featuring her daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son Bronze, 19 months, playing together in a tent.

In the video shared on her Instagram Stories, Sterling and Bronze giggled like they were plotting world domination from inside their turquoise and yellow tent. Then they both popped into the frame, ready for their close-up.

“Hello,” Brittany greeted her children, who promptly returned to the tent while their mother chuckled softly.

“I’ll go in here,” Sterling declared. She donned a vibrant purple tutu paired with a cute light blue T-shirt.

The joyful giggles and squeals of the kids filled the air as Brittany adjusted the camera, capturing her children’s beaming smiles through a small window in the tent.

“What are ya’ll doing?” Brittany wondered aloud. Sterling pressed her fingers to her lips and whispered to her mom, “Sshhh.”

“Oh okay, sorry,” Brittany quipped.

“Who knew a little tent would be so entertaining 😂 @lovevery,” Mahomes captioned the adorable footage.

Brittany Mahomes recently shared Instagram Stories with Sterling and Bronze cracking up inside a vibrant turquoise and yellow tent. (Image via Instagram / Britanny Mahomes)

Just last month, Brittany Mahomes shared images of her and Sterling in matching swimwear. The mommy-daughter duo donned neon orange one-piece swimsuits with center cutouts and one-shoulder necklines while on a beach in Portugal.

The pair wore summer accessories: aviator sunglasses for Brittany and a large pink hat for Sterling, who seemed thrilled to bask in the sun and play in the sand.

Image via Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Announced She was Pregnant Earlier This Month

Earlier this month, Brittany and her husband, Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, announced that they are expecting their third child together. On Friday, July 19, the couple, who married in 2022, announced that they were expecting another baby girl, with the support of Sterling.

In a joint Instagram post, Sterling revealed the baby’s sex by playing Tic-Tac-Toe, showcasing three pink Xs while dressed in pink.

As the revelation unfolded, pink smoke and confetti were released, with Patrick cuddling Sterling, who proudly held a “big sister” flag, while Brittany held Bronze.

“Baby Mahomes #3 is a….💙🩷,” Brittany wrote alongside the clip.