TikTok Star Passes Away At 25: Girlfriend Shares Heartfelt Tribute

TikTok star Ben Bader has sadly passed away at the young age of 25. His girlfriend took to social media with an emotional tribute to his life and legacy.

Videos by Suggest

Based in Florida, Bader entertained more than 200,000 followers on his social media, which included TikTok. Sadly, he passed away on October 23. His girlfriend, Reem, created a TikTok post to share the sad news with his followers.

“The past few days have been the hardest few days of my entire life and I’ve never dealt with this before,” she said. “Ben was the kindest, most caring, most generous person I have ever met in my entire life. He genuinely loved every single person that he met and he was so positive all the time.”

TikTok Star Dies

At this time, the cause of death for the TikTok star is unknown. However, Reem says that his death wasn’t expected and came as a sudden shock to the family.

“No one really knows and it seemed to have been extremely sudden,” Reem said. “There were really no signs of this happening — we were supposed to get dinner that night, and he seemed so normal.”

According to Reem, Bader and her had video chatted just a few hours before his death. She then learned the sad news that he had passed.

“He was just smiling and being so funny,” she added. “I feel so lucky to have been loved by him, but I’m also so jealous of the people who didn’t know him well because it’s just so easy to just move on.”

The TikTok star recently celebrated his birthday back in September. Following his death, several fellow creators took to social media to mourn his loss.

“You were such a talented writer. The world’s lucky to have your mind & soul immortalized across platforms. I’ll never forget our heart to heart,” influencer Trina Nuance wrote in an Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Farley wrote on Instagram saying, he “will forever thank God that I was lucky enough” to be friends with Bader.

“I would do anything just to have you kick my a– in 1 on 1 or rap Nobody’s Perfect in the car one more time,” Farley wrote. “I miss you already, dude.”