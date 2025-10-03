TikTok influencer Jennifer Rivas Found Dead at 21

Influencer and television personality Jennifer Nicole Rivas was found dead inside her home on Wednesday.

Videos by Suggest

The journalism student from Tegucigalpa, Honduras, was found “lifeless” in her home, according to Honduran news channel HCH Televisión Digital.

Local news outlets reported that Rivas had epilepsy, a condition her family believes contributed to her death. HCH Televisión Digital noted she was on permanent medication for the condition.

Rivas was 21.

In addition to her work as a presenter on the Honduran channel CHTV, Rivas was a popular online content creator with 100,000 TikTok followers and 16,000 Instagram followers.

A statement about Rivas’s death was also posted to Instagram by the Honduran podcast El Showsero TV, hosted by Honduran YouTuber Gazù Bbx.

“With deep sorrow, from El Showsero TV and the whole team of El Eventazo: Pickle War, we mourn the irreparable loss of our beloved participant Jennifer Rivas, from the Los del Barrio team 🕊️,” the statement began.

“A person full of energy and enthusiasm who left a mark on every moment shared,” the statement added. “Our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones at this difficult time. 🫂”

Just hours before her death, Rivas shared a photo on her Instagram account showing her on what looked like a pickleball court, paddle in hand.

“Getting ready,” she wrote in Spanish alongside the post.

Fans Pay Tribute to Jennifer Rivas

Fans commented on Rivas’s final TikTok video, posted Monday, expressing their devastation over her death.

“Rest in peace, Jennifer. You had a bright future ahead of you. Thank you for making us smile. Fly high — very high,” one fan wrote in Spanish.

“Thank you for always believing in me. I will always remember you fondly! We had many goals, dreams, and achievements in mind together, but God is perfect, and you had to go. See you in eternity, Jenifer. I will miss you so much!” another fan wrote.