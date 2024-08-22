TikTok Star Joe Mack Roy, Known to Fans as ‘Pop Watch,’ Dead at 90

Joe Mack Roy, widely recognized on TikTok as “Pop” from “Pop Watch,” passed away Wednesday night at the age of 90.

Pop shot to fame seven years ago when his grandson Jason created a Facebook page to highlight Roy’s quirky sayings and sharp wit. Since then, his global social media following has skyrocketed to over 6 million, with his videos garnering nearly 7 billion views.

However, despite his famous gruff exterior and biting sense of humor, the Dr. Pepper-loving nonagenarian had a soft side.

According to his grandson, Reagan Roy, a reporter for CBS 19 in Texas, Pop met his wife, Mary, while stationed in Puerto Rico with the U.S. Air Force in 1955. Their connection was instant and deep. Just three days after meeting, Pop was set to return to Texas. However, the couple decided to marry and settle in Longview.

The couple was set to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary next March.

According to TMZ, Pop passed away due to complications from a mass in his throat. His grandson, Jason, shared the heartbreaking news on social media. He revealed that Joe died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday night, surrounded by family.

Joe Mack Roy’s Grandson and TikTok Collaborator Reflects on Pop Watch’s Legacy

Jason reminisced about his Pop’s legacy, sharing with TMZ that Joe profoundly influenced his fans. He noted that wherever Joe went, people from all backgrounds adored him, finding comfort and relatability in his musings online.

“I am so grateful to have gotten to spend 40 years of my life with him. [I] can only hope to live to be as old and wise as he was,” Jason wrote in his announcement of Pop’s death.

He continued, “I just think to myself, how lucky am I to have had someone that was so hard to say “goodbye” to?”

“Thank y’all so much for all your prayers. They have been felt and are appreciated more than you will ever know. Pop may not have met all of y’all, but he loved you all,” he added.

In the Facebook comments, Jason further thanked fans for their support.

“Pop didn’t grasp no matter how many times I explained how big the world had truly gotten and how important and loved he was. He only kept up with what he could see from his front porch swing.”

“Everyone deserves a “Pop”. I’m glad I got to share mine with all of yall,” he added.