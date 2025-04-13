President Trump’s Physician Announces His Annual Physical Results

President Donald Trump’s physician has released the world leader’s annual physical exam results.

In a memo released by the White House, Trump’s physician, Sean Barbabella, stated that the president’s “frequent victories in golf events” were evidence of his “excellent health” and “robust” neurological condition.

“On April 11, 2025, President Donald J. Trump underwent his annual physical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center,” Barbabella shared in a memo. “I performed and supervised the comprehensive exam, which included diagnostic and laboratory testing, as well as consultations with fourteen specialty consultants, all in accordance with U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommendations.”

Barbabella then said President Donald Trump consented to releasing the physical exam findings to the public. The results showed that the world leader had normal visual acuity, no abnormalities in the head/ears/nose/throat, thyroid and lymph nodes were normal in the neck, and lungs were clear.

Meanwhile, the president’s cardiac, gastrointestinal, genitourinary, and extremities were all normal. From a dermatologic standpoint, the president had some minor sun damage and a few benign lesions. However, no concerning lesions or growths were identified.

President Donald Trump’s Physician Praised Him For Being in Excellent Health

In the physical summary, President Donald Trump’s physician had nothing but praise for him.

“President Trump remains in excellent health,” Barbabella shared. “Exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function. His active lifestyle continues to contribute significantly to his well-being.”

Barbabella then added, “President Trump’s days include participation in multiple meetings, pubic appearances, press availability, and frequent victories in golf events. President Trump exhibits cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State.”