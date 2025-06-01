Indiana Man Allegedly Murdered Three And Called 911 Immediately After

A 77-year-old Indiana man, Patrick Waite, allegedly called 911 after killing three people inside a home in Gibson County. While awaiting charges, police are trying to figure out what exactly happened.

Videos by Suggest

According to a search petition obtained by the Courier & Press, the incident took place during the night of Thursday, May 28. The document alleges that Waite called 911 just moments after allegedly carrying out the triple-murder, saying that he had “shot individuals at his residence.”

Gibson County deputies arrived at a Scottsdale Drive residence at around 8:39 p.m. They were met by Waite, who immediately surrendered. Upon entering the house, they found four deceased victims and one injured man.

As per the outlet, a woman was found in the kitchen, having suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head. A man was found in the living room with several gunshot wounds. Finally, another woman was also found in the living room, “upon a medical bed.” The fourth victim, a man, was critically injured during the incident.

Waite also allegedly pointed at where the deputies could find the Smith & Wesson handgun that was used during the shooting. Deputies found it in the residence’s garage.

According to WFIE, there were four individuals present at the house who witnessed the shooting. Among them is a juvenile, who allegedly saw Waite killing one of the women.

Charges Pending

The petition aims to gather evidence at the house that will allow charges to be filed against Waite and to further understand what might have occurred inside the residence. According to WEVV, the petition was granted, but charges are yet to be filed against Waite.

“We’re gonna compile all of this information that we’re getting from the witnesses the evidence the autopsy,” Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven said, as per WFIE. “We’re going to compile a probable cause affidavit that we will present to the prosecutor for their review and then they will file charges.”

As per WFIE, autopsies will be performed on Monday, June 2. Patrick Waite is currently being held at the Gibson County Jail without bond. He will appear in court virtually on Monday.

“This was a tragedy,” Sheriff Vanoven continued. “Gibson County is suffering the loss of these deceased individuals, and we will come together as a community to heal.”

The identities of the victims have not been released.