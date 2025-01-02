Tiger Bech, Princeton Football Star, Among 14 Dead in New Orleans Terror Attack

A former Princeton football player tragically died in the terror attack in New Orleans early Wednesday morning during New Year’s celebrations.

Tiger Bech, a former All-Ivy League kick returner for Princeton who played from 2016 to 2018, was among the 14 victims of the tragic truck attack on Bourbon Street. The news was confirmed by Princeton. It was also followed by a heartfelt tribute from his younger brother, Jack, a wide receiver at Texas Christian University.

Bech was 27. He was just weeks shy of his 28th birthday.

“Love you always brother! You inspired me everyday now you get to be with me in every moment. I got this family T, don’t worry. This is for us,” Jack wrote on X.

Princeton Football mourns the loss of Tiger Bech ‘21.



Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and to all of the victims of the Bourbon Street attack. https://t.co/aLWMyd57lL pic.twitter.com/nUjzXUO3yT — Princeton Football (@PrincetonFTBL) January 1, 2025

Bech was fatally struck by a truck allegedly driven by Shamsud Din Jabbar, who has been identified as the suspect. He sustained internal injuries, including significant internal bleeding, according to Kim Broussard, the athletic director at Bech’s former high school, per NOLA.com

Bech was transported to a hospital in New Orleans. He was placed on life support until his family could be by his side.

A Lafayette, Louisiana native, Bech graduated from Princeton in 2021 with a degree in finance. He had since been working as a stockbroker in New York. According to ESPN, he was visiting New Orleans for the holidays.

“He was just starting a successful career in the business world,” Princeton coach Bob Surace told ESPN. “There were two or three times we had career nights, and you could call him with a day’s notice, and he came down and shared his experiences as a young professional with our team.”

Meanwhile, Jabbar, a 42-year-old U.S. citizen from Texas, was killed in a shootout with officers after colliding with a crane parked on the street. The officers had been responding to the aftermath of the crash.

The FBI reported discovering multiple improvised explosive devices near the scene of the attack. The FBI also stated that it does not believe Jabbar acted alone in carrying out the incident.

The Sugar Bowl, originally set to take place on Wednesday in New Orleans, has been rescheduled for Thursday. However, New Orleans’s mayor announced Bourbon Street would be open for the event.