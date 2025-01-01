10 Dead, Dozens Injured After Car Plows Through Crowd in New Orleans

At least 10 people are dead, and approximately 30 others were injured after a car plowed through a crowd during a New Year’s Eve celebration in New Orleans.

According to Fox News, the deadly incident occurred at the intersection of Bourbon Street and Iberville around 3:15 a.m. After driving through the crowd, the driver exited the vehicle and fired a weapon.

“The 8th District is currently working a mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street,” city officials stated.

The injured were transported to five hospitals across the city, with many suffering serious injuries.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell reportedly declared the incident to be a “terrorist attack” during a Wednesday morning briefing. However, the FBI agents on the scene contradicted her by stating it had not been confirmed as an official terrorist attack.

The New Orleans Police Department previously stated officers would be all hands on deck for security on New Year’s Eve. An additional 300 officers from elsewhere in the state were also assigned for security in the city.

Law enforcement officials further stated that two police officers were injured in the suspected attack but are in stable condition.

The suspect’s status remains unknown, and the number of victims in the incident has yet to be confirmed.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry released a statement, calling the incident “a horrific act of violence.”

“Please join Sharon and I in praying for all the victims and first responders on scene,” Landry stated. “I urge all near the scene to avoid the area.”

New Orleans Law Enforcement Announces Heavy Police Presence During the Sugar Bowl 2025

Meanwhile, New Orleans officials reported that heavy police presence will be present during the Sugar Bowl, which will take place on Wednesday at the Caesars Superdome.

The New Orleans Police Department is expected to collaborate with local, state, and federal partners to provide extensive security coverage throughout the city.

“Residents and visitors can expect to see a strong presence of marked and unmarked police vehicles, NOPD Superintendent Anne E. Kirkpatrick stated. “As well as officers on foot, bike, and horseback as part of the department’s Mounted Patrol. This increased visibility will enhance public safety, provide crowd control, and allow for rapid response to any incidents.”

“We encourage all of our residents and visitors attending the city’s iconic celebrations to celebrate safely and responsibly,” Kirkpatrick added.

The #2 Georgia Bulldogs are set to go up against #5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Sugar Bowl late Wednesday. The big game is expected to have more than 68,000 attendees.