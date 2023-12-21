tiffany-haddish-pleads-not-guilty-in-dui-case

Tiffany Haddish is pleading not guilty to charges by the Los Angeles County police department. Police arrested and charged the actor on November 24 with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.

In an arraignment, Haddish’s defense team entered a plea of not guilty. The case goes to pretrial on February 14. Police arrested Haddish after reportedly finding her asleep at the wheel in her Tesla. It was early in the morning, and Haddish was in her car in the middle of Beverly Drive. Police responded to reports from eyewitnesses (via People).

Haddish had been performing at the Laugh Factory earlier in the evening as part of their charity benefit. According to Haddish, after she fell asleep her Tesla had parked itself (via ET Online). Haddish told the outlet, “This will never happen again.” According to police, Haddish had a .08% blood alcohol content. They arrested her on suspicions of driving while under the influence.

“I’m going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries,” she said of the incident. Overall, Haddish praised how the police department handled everything and thanked them for it. She has been trying to move past the incident since then.

Tiffany Haddish Jokes About DUI

However, Haddish has also joked about the incident as well. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Haddish said that the police showing up was actually God answering her prayers.

“I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man, a good man. God went ahead and sent me four in a uniform,” Haddish said “I wasn’t expecting it. I was not expecting that at all. Now, I’ve got a really great lawyer, and we’re going to work it out. I’ve got to get my asking of things to God a little better.”

It’s actually the second time Haddish has had a DUI. In early 2022, police in Atlanta, Georgia arrested the actor. She had been asleep behind the wheel during that occasion as well reportedly. Police charged Haddish with DUI as well as blocking the roadway, releasing her on a $1,666 bond.

It remains to be seen what happens as a result of the case.