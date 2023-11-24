Tiffany Haddish Faces Second DUI Arrest

The Girls Trip star allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel…again

Actress Tiffany Haddish, 43, is in deep trouble after Beverly Hills officers arrested her early Friday morning for driving while intoxicated.

Beverly Hills Police Department officers placed Haddish in handcuffs following her early Friday morning arrest. A call at approximately 5:45 AM reported a car stalled in the middle of Beverly Drive. TMZ reports, that the Haunted Mansion actress was found slumped over the wheel with the car still running.

After law enforcement placed her under arrest, Haddish cooperated to the fullest extent. The outlet also shared she will receive an official citation for the DUI sometime later.

The “Here Today” actress had just performed at The Laugh Factory’s 43rd annual free Thanksgiving event on Thursday night. Shortly after, the actress recorded herself arguing with bouncers outside Emma Habesha Restaurant in Inglewood for not letting her in.

It is sometime after the altercation that Haddish was busted for driving while intoxicated.

This is not the actress’ first offense. In January 2022, Haddish was also arrested by Peachtree City PD after a caller reported a driver sleeping behind the wheel somewhere near Atlanta. When they responded, they found her sound asleep with her vehicle still running in a nearby neighborhood. The circumstances are hauntingly similar to this developing story.

At the time, the actress was booked for DUI and improper stopping on a roadway. Court records show Haddish is scheduled to go to trial on December 4 for that case.

As for this arrest, neither Haddish or her reps have commented.

In another recent story, Haddish received backlashed for the way she spoke to a reporter in an interview from March 2022.

The actress’ abrasive attitude visibly made the reporter uncomfortable after she asked her wardrobe change before the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. In response, Haddish took the moment to obnoxiously brag about how much better she was than the reporter and poked fun at her for not wearing shoes.

“This is what success looks like,” the actress said in a conniving tone.

It doesn’t look like Tiffany Haddish is doing well these days. While speculation from critics and fans alike try to pinpoint what might be going on with her, all we can do is hope she gets the help she needs.