The Surprising And Romantic Way ‘Let’s Make A Deal’ Host Tiffany Coyne Met Her Husband

Tiffany Coyne is a pretty familiar face for game show super-fans. The former model and dancer hosts Let’s Make a Deal, and viewers love seeing her on their screens. But what do we know about her husband, Chris Coyne?

Tiffany Coyne’s Cruise Ship Romance

It’s unknown when the couple got hitched, but their love story seems straight out of a rom-com. They met while both working as performers on a cruise ship—she was a dancer while he was a singer. Their time on the cruise ship wasn’t just for budding romance; they’ve also used it as a springboard for their respective careers in the entertainment industry.

Tiffany was involved with dance since high school, and even performed with the Utah Jazz before joining the cruise ship performers. After she left the boat, Tiffany headed to Vegas, where she danced in shows like Jubilee! and Fashionistas.

Her Long Tenure On ‘Let’s Make a Deal’

In 2009, she scored a job as a floor model on Let’s Make a Deal. Tiffany credited her dancing training for getting her the role. “It’s almost like choreography when it’s like a living room set, or a bedroom set, because there are a bunch of different prizes so you’re moving from this to that to this,” Coyne said in 2012 interview. “You have to do it in a way that looks elegant and smooth, so I think the dance training helps a lot.”

Tiffany worked on the game show, as well as filming appearances in The Bold and the Beautiful and The Price Is Right and modeling for United Airlines and Chase Bank. Today, she serves as the host of Let’s Make a Deal alongside actor and comedian Wayne Brady.

What Does Chris Coyne Do?

However, Tiffany isn’t the only performer in the family. Her husband Chris is a self-described “author, singer, songwriter, stand-up [comedian], and modern dancer.” He is also a two-time Emmy nominee for his work as a sound editor. The shows Chris has worked on include New Looney Tunes, Big Hero 6: The Series, Elena of Avalor, and Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?

It makes sense that Chris would work on a number of children’s TV shows; he and Tiffany share two kids. The couple welcomed daughter Scarlett in 2013, and son Carter in 2018. The couple frequently posts photos of their family on Instagram, showing fans family vacations, birthday parties, and holiday celebrations. It looks like Tiffany and Chris are a match made in showbiz heaven!

