Thong Jeans, Pelvic Cutouts, And Other Fashion Disasters From 2021

While some claim that 2021 was another terrible year, others are grateful it wasn’t as bad as 2020. As for me, I’m just shocked that the new year is already here.

But before we ring in 2022, let’s take a look back at the trends that have come and gone in 2021. Aside from the more tamer trends we’ve seen (like the return of thin eyebrows and skorts), what really stood out were the bizarre fashion trends that took off this year. Here are just a few of the cringe-worthy fashion statements that surprised us by gaining a cult following:

Pelvic Cutouts Took The Internet By Storm

With its roots in the 1990s and early 2000s, pelvic cut-outs are the modern equivalent of the whale tail. While this is definitely a bold look, it isn’t for everyone. “Oh, good. A slit so people can see my c section scar more clearly,” one Instagram user commented.

However, several celebrities–including Dua Lipa and Kim Kardashian–have been seen sporting this fashion statement. Click here to read more about why you can expect to see more fashion trends like this one in 2022.

Celebrities Were Sporting Thong Jeans

You read that right. Thong Jeans. If you’re anything like me, you probably despise low-rise jeans. If so, it’s probably for the best if you skip over this trend entirely. But for those who are die-hard ’90s fans–keep reading. The thong jean trend was invented by designer Casey Cadwallader, who designed this denim for supermodels Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk. Click here to see these scandalous jeans for yourself.

Grab Those Low-Rise Jeans–Y2K Fashion Trends Are Back

Millennials everywhere were mortified this summer when fashion from the 1990s and 2000s were creeping back into style. Personally, I was glad that the days of low-rise jeans were behind us. Unfortunately, Gen Z-er’s decided to bring back a few iconic fashion trends from the Y2K era–including everything from belly button rings to baby tees to gaudy accessories. Is your favorite ’90s outfit back in style? Click here to find out.

The Internet Is Divided Over These Sleeping Bag Shoes

Honestly, we can’t tell if these sleeping bag shoes are a fashion disaster or a comfy alternative to traditional footwear. However, we think that these have been referred to as “sleeping gag shoes” for a good reason.

The internet also seemed to be divided on these slip-ons. “These are the most comfortable and amazing shoes I’ve ever owned in my life,” wrote one avid fan. However, one critic condemned the trend, “These look like sleeping bags for children’s feet and they make me want to vomit.” Click here to see the sleeping bag shoes for yourself–would you ever own a pair?