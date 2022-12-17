Thomas Markle Responds To Claim He Didn’t Write Strange Texts In Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’

There’s no doubt that the media has focused a lot of attention on Meghan Markle’s tumultuous relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, over the course of her relationship with Prince Harry. Thomas memorably didn’t attend the royals’ 2018 wedding, and he’s levied multiple startling accusations against his own daughter. The latest installment in this saga comes from the couple’s recently-released Netflix series, Harry & Meghan.

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Share Personal Texts

In the third episode of Harry & Meghan, the famous couple looks back on the events leading up to their 2018 wedding ceremony. Prior to the ceremony, Thomas suffered two heart attacks, making him unable to fly to the United Kingdom for his daughter’s big day. However, Meghan has insisted that her father communicated this to TMZ before he explained the situation to her.

The show revealed texts between Thomas and Meghan, however, the duchess has claimed that she believed her father’s phone was compromised in the days before her wedding. “Surgery went okay heart attack did some damage… the doctor will not allow me to fly so of course I’m sorry but I can’t come love you and wish you the best of everything,” the text from Thomas read.

In response, Meghan and Harry pleaded for Thomas to stop speaking to the press. They also claimed they had called Thomas 20+ times and begged him to call them back. Instead, the duchess’ father insisted that he didn’t know what she was talking about. He followed that up with the text, “If only I had died… then you guys could pretend to be sad.”

Meghan Insists Her Father Didn’t Write The Messages

In a bizarre turn of events, Meghan Markle actually claimed she didn’t believe Thomas was the one sending the messages. “It was really weird. You know how people text, right? My dad used a lot of emojis and a lot of ellipses and dot, dot, dot, and this was just the opposite,” she explained in the docuseries.

“And it called me Meghan. I was like, ‘He’s never called me Meghan any day that I’ve lived on this planet,'” she said. “Meg, all my friends call me Meg and my parents call me Meg and I was like, ‘That’s not my dad.'”

However, per the Daily Mail, Thomas insists he was indeed the one who penned the texts. “I wrote every word that I sent from that phone which is still in my possession. For her to claim my phone was compromised is simply not true. I wrote that text as I lay in a hospital bed after having had two heart attacks and having stents put in.” The Markle patriarch also insists he calls his daughter “Meghan” when he is addressing her about something serious.

In a final statement, Thomas criticized his daughter for speaking about family matters with the press. “I believe this is a family matter which should be handled by the family. I love my daughter and always will,” he insisted.

It seems like we will never have the full story of how these pre-wedding events unfolded. However, it’s clear that emotions are running high on both sides, and it’s unfortunate to see a father and daughter so distant. To get more insights into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s family, you can stream Harry & Meghan on Netflix now.

