Thomas Markle Calls Prince Harry’s Actions ‘Hateful’ And ‘Mean-Spirited’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still getting slammed for their decision to leave the royal family and the UK behind, but this time, the criticism is personal. Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, has recently shared his view on “Megxit.”

Thomas Markle And Friend Karl Larsen Launch YouTube Channel

Thomas recently launched a YouTube channel with his pal Karl Larsen, and he’s already tackled some of the topics surrounding his daughter and son-in-law. In the channel’s first video, he discussed the strained relationship between the Duchess of Sussex and her half-sister, Samantha, including the lawsuit she has brought against Markle.

In Thomas and Larsen’s most recent video, the duchess’ father blasted Harry for his decision to end his time as a “working” royal and move to California. Larsen asked Thomas what his thoughts were surrounding Harry’s decision to skip his grandfather, the late Prince Philip’s memorial service, but to attend the Invictus Games a few weeks later.

Thomas Blasts Harry For Being ‘Hateful’ And ‘Mean-Spirited’

Thomas responded, “I think it’s disrespectful for a man to abandon his country. Do I think it’s disrespectful for a man to abandon his grandmother and then refuse to attend his grandfather’s memorial ceremony and to also refuse to let the queen, his grandmother, see her grandchildren?”

“It’s the most hateful, mean-spirited, unforgivable thing anyone can do,” he continued. “I send that right out to Harry, if you think you’re doing something good, You’re crazy. You’ll never be forgiven for what you’re doing.”

The Pair’s Thoughts On The Queen’s Health, Harry’s Rodeo Appearance

The friends went on to discuss Queen Elizabeth’s health, referring to rumors that she is currently unable to walk and is using a wheelchair. However, Gossip Cop has previously reported that those rumors are unfounded; while the queen has been seen using Prince Philip’s cane at times, there is no evidence that she is wheelchair-bound.

Larsen and Thomas also talked about Queen Elizabeth’s upcoming Jubilee celebration. “Wouldn’t that be great if you and I went to the Jubilee?” Larsen asked. “I’d love to go to the Jubilee,” Thomas replied. “But I’m too worried about the security…maybe Harry can come and defend me.”

The two then talked about Harry’s recent appearance at a Texas rodeo, “where there were thousands of guns,” Thomas pointed out, referring to Harry’s ongoing security concerns. The prince is currently battling the British government in court over the fact that they refuse to provide security for him and his family, and the Duke of Sussex claims the threat level against them is high.

Harry and Markle have made no public comments on her father’s new YouTube venture, but based on Thomas’ comments about the prince, it’s safe to say that the relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Thomas Markle is still frosty.

