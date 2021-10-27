The ‘Wolf’ Haircut Is The Newest, Controversial Trend For Medium-Length Hair

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Move over, lobs. There’s a new hair trend in town (and just in time for Halloween). The wolf cut is the hottest look for medium-length hair, but not everyone may be on board.

We break down what, exactly, a wolf cut is and how to get the look yourself.

A Shag, A Bob, And A Mullet Walk Into A Bar

You might remember seeing this cut on ’70s rock icons like Joan Jett and Stevie Nicks. Jane Fonda also rocked this look in her infamous mugshot from 1970.

Style is cyclical, and the wolf cut is the perfect example. While the modern wolf cut has a definite 2021 twist, its roots stretch back to when disco was king.

“Essentially, [a wolf cut] is like taking two different periods, the ‘70s shag and ‘80s mullet, and smashing them together into a modern-day look,” celebrity hairstylist Sarah Potempa told InStyle.



So, what’s the secret to looking like this Billie and not Billy Ray?

Layers, Layers, And More Layers

In short, celebrity stylist Nick Stenson told InStyle the key to a wolf cut is “choppiness and a lack of blend in the layers.”

“Typically, a wolf haircut will offer shorter layers at the top of the head to enhance volume and texture with longer layers in the back,” Potempa adds. “The results offer an edgy, almost undone, messy, rocker vibe.”

In addition to making you feel like a total bada$$, the wolf cut is great for all hair types. For example, choppy layers add volume and body to fine hair.

Moreover, the tousled, unique shape emphasizes naturally curly and wavy hair. Oh, and did we mention this look is also 100% gender-neutral?



There are no lone wolves here, folks. The wolf cut is for everyone.

What To Do (And Not To Do)

DIY wolf cuts are dominating TikTok right now. The #wolfcut hashtag has over 760 million views. Browsing through the thousands of home haircuts is certainly as cringe-worthy as it is impressive.

According to TikTok, you can achieve a wolf cut at home by chopping off the end of your ponytail. The uneven cut creates natural layers. Some results are better than others.

(As a side note, this is also how my mom used to chop off my hair when I was a little kid. It was not as trendy back then.)

Further, if you do go the DIY route, make sure you’re using hair shears. Take it from this TikTok user’s too-blunt bob: everyday scissors aren’t going to cut it (literally).

Additionally, wolf cuts need styling to prevent them from looking like a flat bowl cut. For naturally straight hair, using a wave plate and sea salt spray adds texture and helps define the layers.

Curly wolf cuts, however, should be fine with just a leave-in conditioner and, if necessary, anti-frizz spray.



However, if you’re looking for a red carpet-worthy wolf cut, I recommend a salon visit. That way, your wolf cut can look scary good, not just scary.