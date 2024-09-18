‘The View’ Hosts Joke Owning Lubricant ‘Ain’t a Crime’ After Feds Find 1,000 Bottles of Lube in Diddy Raids

Hosts of The View made some interesting jokes while discussing Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest in New York City.

The now-infamous rap mogul was arrested on Monday, Sept. 16, and was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The 14-page indictment was publicly released and revealed the federal agents discovered 1,000 bottles of lubricant, numerous narcotics, and three weapons in Diddy’s Miami and Los Angeles properties during the March 2024 raids.

The View hosts wasted no time in making jokes about the discovery of the lubricant bottles on Tuesday.

“Racketeering cases are not that common, but racketeering convictions are very common in the federal government,” Sunny Hostin, one of The View co-hosts and a legal analyst, explained about Diddy’s case.

“These cases are generally brought against mobs,” she continued. “They’re describing a criminal enterprise that involved trafficking of underage people across state lines to have sex, and they dubbed them ‘freak-offs,’ they raided his homes and found 1,000 vials of lubricant.”

Fellow co-host Joy Behar immediately spoke out, calling the entire situation “disgusting.” However, Whoopie Goldberg and Alyssa Griffin had some thoughts about the lubricant discovery.

“But that’s not, the lubricant is not…” Goldberg said before Griffin declared, “It ain’t a crime, guys.”

Goldberg repeated Griffin’s words, with some of the studio audience and co-hosts laughing in the background.

“But it is evidence, it can be used as evidence of a ‘freak-off,’” Hostin interjected, referring to the alleged parties that Diddy had orchestrated.

‘The View’ Co-Hosts Praise Diddy’s Ex, Cassie Ventura, for Helping to Kickstart Investigation

Along with speaking about Diddy and his arrest, The View co-hosts praised the rapper’s ex, Cassie Ventura, for initially coming forward with the allegations. She was the first person to file a lawsuit against the rapper for rape and abuse.

“I just want to mention Cassie Ventura, who bravely came forward with a civil suit,” Griffin stated. “Who laid out the egregious, horrible things he did to her. They settled out of court, but by putting that out there, it helped other victims come forward.”

Although Ventura’s lawsuit was settled 24 hours after it was filed, Diddy and his attorney attempted to discredit her for months. In May, a 2016 surveillance video showed Diddy beating Ventura in the hall of a hotel, proving that he physically abused her.

Diddy apologized for his actions and said he was dealing with issues at the time.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you gotta do that.” Diddy stated in a since-deleted Instagram post “I was f‑‑‑ed up. I mean, I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable.”

