The Truth Behind Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez’s ‘Rocky’ Friendship

Despite the ups and downs in Raisa and Gomez’s friendship, the star’s BFF says their issues have “nothing to do with the kidney.”

Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez have been close friends for the past 16 years. So close, Raisa donated a kidney to Gomez, who has lupus, in 2017. After the heartfelt donation, the duo had a falling out. The friendship “breakup” left fans of both Raisa and Gomez wondering when the friends will reunite.

Recently, Rasia attended the Rare Impact Fund benefit to support Gomez on October 4. At the event, Francia finally addressed what she called “rocky and tricky times,” between her and Gomez.

As reported by Yahoo! Entertainment, Raisa explained, “Relationships change. I don’t know any relationship that’s perfect.”

After she explained that a “situation” arose, Raisa clarified, “I am happy that we are here today, celebrating and supporting each other.”

Looking Back At Raisa and Gomez’s Relationship

After meeting to do charity work in 2007, Raisa and Gomez became fast friends. The following year, the duo became even closer after each going through a breakup.

Raisa told Extra, “Around the time that my boyfriend and I broke up, and her and her boyfriend broke up. She called me and was like, ‘I am going through some stuff… I am going through a breakup.’ I was like, ‘Girl, me, too,’ and we were just inseparable after that ever since.”

The BFFs practically became family, and Raisa stood by Gomez after revealing her lupus diagnosis in 2015. In 2017, The Secret Life of the American Teenager actress made the noble decision to donate her kidney to Gomez.

In 2019, the pals each got matching tattoos to commemorate the kidney transplant, but had a falling out shortly after. Raisa unfollowed Gomez on social media in 2022, but the friends made up again in 2023.

Raisa told Extra, “We trauma-bonded, which is beautiful, but also it can get rocky and tricky.”

She continued, “People grow, relationships change. Obviously, I treat her like my little sister, she treats me like her older sister… I don’t know any relationship that’s perfect… When our situation came up… No, I never pictured that, but obviously I never regretted it. I am happy that we are here today, celebrating and supporting each other.”

If one thing is for sure—we’re glad Raisa and Gomez’s relationship is here to stay. Here’s to a great future for the adorable BFFs!