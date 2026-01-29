‘The Traitors’ Contestant and TV Host Wife Announce Pregnancy

A The Traitors contestant and his NASCAR host wife announced their first pregnancy earlier this month.

Videos by Suggest

Stephen Colletti, best known for his roles on Laguna Beach and One Tree Hill, and his wife, Alex Weaver, made the announcement on Instagram. The duo shared two photos showing off Weaver’s baby bump.

“Mom & Dad,” the post’s caption reads.

Colletti’s Laguna Beach castmates took to the post’s comment section to celebrate the news.

“Yaaaaaaay!!! This is so exciting!!!” Lauren Conrad declared.

Alex Murrel also wrote, “Congrats!”

“Wait, what!!!?? Congrats man!!!!” Jason Wahler commented.

Lo Bosworth, who recently welcomed her first child, stated, “Omg!!!! Congrats ❤️❤️❤️”

Colton Underwood, who is also appearing on The Traitors alongside Colletti, further stated, “DAD. Soooo happy and excited [for] you both ❤️”

‘The Traitors’ Star and the TV Host Got Married Just a Few Months Before the Pregnancy News Broke

The pregnancy announcement comes just months after The Traitors contestant and the TV show host got married in a civil ceremony.

Colletti and Weaver were first romantically linked in 2021 and got engaged in 2023. They were married this past fall.

“It was a beautifully intimate day that was celebrated with both of our families by our side,” the couple shared while speaking to PEOPLE about their wedding day.

The couple previously opened up about the proposal. Colletti got down on one knee while he and Weaver were vacationing in Italy.

“He gave no tells that that day was the big day,” Weaver said. “In secret conversations with my mom, he was told to make sure I was dressed appropriately with my hair done and makeup on, so Stephen suggested we take our ‘Christmas card photo’ as his sneaky way of getting me to dress nice.”

She further admitted that she was “completely unaware of what was about to happen” when Colletti proposed to her in Rome’s Giardino degli Aranci.

“We arrived at the park, and I started taking photos of Rome’s skyline,” Weaver continued. “Stephen, very cleverly, communicated with a local photographer he had hired to snap photos of the proposal using hand signals they had discussed over email. He reached into his backpack and pulled out a black ring box.”

She then said, “I then caught on and was overwhelmed with emotions. He got down on one knee and opened the box with the most beautiful ring that he helped design with Ring Concierge.”