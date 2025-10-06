‘Laguna Beach’ Alum Marries NASCAR Host

Former Laguna Beach star Stephen Colletti tied the knot with NASCAR host Alex Weaver late last week.

The couple first became romantically linked in 2021 and got engaged in 2023 while vacationing in Rome. They were married on Oct. 3.

In a joint Instagram post, Colletti and Weaver shared some photos of the special day. “Mr. & Mrs.,” they captioned the post with a white heart. They were seen walking hand-in-hand following a civil ceremony.

While speaking to PEOPLE, the couple opened up about their wedding day. “It was a beautifully intimate day that was celebrated with both of our families by our side.”

Coletti’s Laguna Beach co-star Lauren Conrad was quick to write in the comment section, “So happy for you guys!! Congratulations.”

His other Laguna Beach co-star, Lo Bosworth, also wrote, “Congratulations!”

Along with the Laguna Beach crew, some of Colletti’s One Tree Hill co-stars shared their excitement for the newlywed couple.

“Best ever!!!” Sophia Bush wrote.

Jana Kramer added, “Ahhhhhhhhh congrats!”

The NASCAR Host Previously Opened Up About the Laguna Beach Alum’s Proposal

Days after getting engaged, Weaver opened up to PEOPLE about how Colletti proposed to her on the second anniversary of their first date.

“He gave me no tells that that day was the day,” she explained at the time. “In secret conversations with my mom, he was told to make sure I was dressed appropriately with my hair done and makeup on, so Stephen suggested we take our ‘Christmas card photo’ as his sneaky way of getting me to dress nicely.”

Weaver admitted she was “completely unaware of what was about to happen” when Colletti got down on one knee to propose to her in Rome’s Giardino degli Aranci park.

“We arrived at the park, and I started taking photos of Rome’s skyline,” she recalled. “Stephen, very cleverly, communicated with a local photographer he had hired to snap photos of the proposal using hand signals they had discussed over email. He reached into his backpack and pulled out a black ring box. I then caught on and was overwhelmed with emotions.”

She then noted, “He got down on one knee and opened the box with the most beautiful ring that he helped design with Ring Concierge.”

Weaver went on to add that she and Colletti were “looking forward to future special memories with family and friends.”