The Surprising Reason Why Jon Bon Jovi Won’t Be Performing At His Son’s Wedding To Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown will be hearing wedding bells on her big day, but she certainly won’t be hearing her soon-to-be father-in-law sing.

Stranger Things star and Florence by Mills entrepreneur Millie Bobby Brown got candid on her reasoning why she’s excluded Jon Bon Jovi from singing at her wedding. Her down-to-earth explanation serves as a reminder of why Millie is adored by millions.

“I think the man needs a break. He doesn’t stop,” Millie explained in a Today interview, “He’s always doing tennis or singing lessons. He needs a break. Maybe a three-hour break.”

“He could just be the father of the groom,” Jenna told Millie, “How about that?”

Millie lightheartedly poked fun at her future FIL, replying “I know, that would be wild. I don’t know if he’ll (Jon Bon Jovi) be able to do just that.”

Though dating rumors sparked between Millie and Jake in 2021, the couple didn’t go public with their engagement until April 2023. In a sweet Instagram post captioned, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all 🤍,” Millie happily flashed her ring with her smitten fiancé.

Despite the lovebirds being adorable in our book, not all fans of the actress were on board with Millie and Jake’s engagement.

One fan took to social media and wrote, “Unpopular opinion, but she’s way too young to be engaged. At age 19, you don’t even know who you are yet.”

Another commented, “Look, they seem cute, but she’s 19, right? They’re too young to be getting engaged. WTF?”

Too young? Well, not according to Jon Bon Jovi. Andy Cohen asked the frontman in an interview, “When your almost-21-year-old says, ‘I’m getting engaged,’ do you worry for them that they’re too young?”

Jon Bon Jovi defended Millie and Jake by saying, “I don’t know if age matters. You know, if you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice really – growing together is wise. Growing together, and so I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with, and we like ’em all.”

Other than a few pictures posted to social media, Millie and Jake have kept their relationship relatively quiet. However, Millie wants her wedding day to be an even more private affair. In an interview with WWD, she explained that wedding planning has been, “so fun,” and “such an exciting time in my life.”

While Millie didn’t share any specifics or wedding date details, she did divulge, “There are only so many moments in life that you get only once.” She continued, “To have everyone’s opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me. So I feel it’s important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest.”

One thing we do know is that we can’t wait for the happy couple to say, “I do!” Of course, the bride-to-be can hardly wait, either.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Millie explained, “I think so much of life is overthinking,” she continued, “The one thing that made clear sense to me was him (Jake). So I didn’t really have to do much thinking.”