The Surprising Country Artist Kelly Clarkson Is Reportedly Turning To For Love Advice

Kelly Clarkson has had a rough few years. The singer filed for divorce in 2020 from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, citing irreconcilable differences. Blackstock passed away a few months ago after a cancer battle.

According to Star Magazine, Clarkson is looking to date again, and she’s turning to one surprising country star for help. Inside sources suggest Clarkson is seeking the help of Reba McEntire. McEntire was once the stepmother to Blackstock and considered him much like her own son. But she’s also has a close relationship with Clarkson.

Apparently, McEntire wants to help Clarkson meet Mr. Right. Keep in mind as with all anonymous sources, we should take this report with a grain of salt.

“Kelly has never felt this confident in her life. She looks fantastic, her career is on fire and yet, she can’t seem to meet the right guy,” the source tells Star. “That’s why she’s decided to ask everyone she knows for help.”

Kelly Clarkson Wants To Find Love

According to the insider, Clarkson “made a whole list of what she’s looking for.” She also reached out to both McEntire and Simon Cowell to help her find love again. The source says that Clarkson considers them among her closest allies.

“Kelly didn’t spam everyone she knows,” the source adds. “She just chose trusted people.”

The inside source gave more info on what Clarkson is looking for.

“Ideally, Kelly wants a guy who has kids already, so she can see his dad skills in action,” says the source. “She doesn’t care about his job one bit. She’s very down-to-earth that way and has no qualms about spending her money if they aren’t pulling in the kind of income she has.”

“Kelly has more money than she will ever need,” the source also says. “She doesn’t want that to be a block to finding love.”

Previously, Clarkson spoke with Lionel Richie about how she’s been dealing with grief amid hard times in her life.

“I do think a lot of people deal with grief in such a different way, but I love that you say, ‘Grief is the great teacher of what matters most,’” she said. “And I think, no matter how you deal with grief, it is very different for everyone. But I do find that very, very true.”

Hopefully there’s nothing but better days ahead for the singer.