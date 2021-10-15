Reba McEntire Opens Up About Kelly Clarkson’s Divorce

Kelly Clarkson‘s ongoing divorce has been filled with drama from the start. One of the singer’s close friends, Reba McEntire, recently opened up on how she feels about the situation and whether she’s taking Clarkson’s or her estranged husband’s Brandon Blackstock’s “side” in the divorce process.

Kelly Clarkson’s Messy Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson’s split from Blackstock has had all sorts of twists and turns as the couple battles everything out in court. Although Clarkson initially filed for divorce in June 2020, the process is far from over. Most recently, the singer scored a legal victory as a judge ruled the Montana ranch Blackstock is currently living on was officially Clarkson’s. The Montana ranch and two other parcels on the property were acquired while Clarkson and Blackstock were married and subject to their prenuptial agreement.

Clarkson and Blackstock’s prenuptial agreement, which the talent manager had been contesting, states that all assets and income acquired during their marriage must be segregated. Therefore, Clarkson was named the sole owner of the Montana ranch, despite Blackscok disagreeing with the decision. However, Clarkson was ordered to pay Blackstock around $200,000 a month in spousal and child support along with $1.25 million toward her estranged husband’s attorney fees.

What Did Reba McEntire Say About Kelly Clarkson’s Divorce?

On Monday, Reba McEntire revealed how she really felt about Clarkson and Blackstock’s ongoing divorce. For the country legend, it’s better to steer clear of the family drama, despite her personal connection to both Clarkson and Blackstock. McEntire was married to Blackstock’s father, Narvel Blackstock, for 26 years. They divorced in 2016.

“Kelly and I do talk. We text, and I love them both, and so I can’t play favorites because I’ve been a friend of Kelly for a long time,” McEntire told Entertainment Tonight.

Regarding her connection to Blackstock, McEntire explained, “Brandon’s been my son forever, it seems. Although he’s my stepson, I still love him like he’s my total – my blood.” While she’s not taking sides, McEntire said she’ll still keep both Clarkson and Blackstock in her mind as they work through their divorce. “I’m praying for ’em both ’cause I love ’em both,” McEntire assured.

Part of the reason McEntire is so open and understanding about Clarkson and Blackstock’s divorce is the fact that she endured one herself. While McEntire’s divorce wasn’t an easy process, the singer found love again, as she’s currently dating Rex Linn. So it’s clear McEntire can relate to what Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock are going through right now.