‘The Slumber Party Massacre’ Star Michael Villella Dead at 84, Cause of Death Revealed

Michael Villella, the fan-favorite actor who played killer Russ Thorn in the 1982 horror classic The Slumber Party Massacre, has died. Villella passed away due to multiple organ failure after spending over a month in the hospital, per TMZ. He was 84.

Chloe Villella, the actor’s daughter, announced her father’s passing on Saturday via Facebook. “May you rest in peace daddy,” she penned next to a photo of her father, positioned beside a lit candle.

Villella made his onscreen debut as Russ Thorn, a power drill-wielding killer, in co-writer/director Amy Holden Jones’ Slumber Party Massacre. The film, conceived by co-writer and feminist activist Rita Mae Brown as a slasher parody, was ultimately filmed as a straight horror movie. Despite this, some of the sardonic humor and hints of genre spoofing remained.

The movie has garnered a cult following, leading to numerous sequels and a 2021 remake. However, Villella starred only in the original.

The Slumber Party Massacre cemented Villella’s legendary status among horror genre fans. In 2019, NECA even honored him with a deluxe action figure.

Following his role in The Slumber Party Massacre, Villella appeared in the 1989 film Wild Orchid, starring alongside Mickey Rourke and Jacqueline Bisset. He appeared again in the 1991 sequel, Wild Orchid II: Two Shades of Blue, featuring Tom Skerritt and Nina Siemaszko. Additionally, Villella had roles in Jamie Lee Curtis’ 1983 film Love Letters and the 1988 TV movie Gotham, where he shared the screen with Tommy Lee Jones and Virginia Madsen.

Villella’s career included roles in the television series Amazing Stories and Getting Away with Murder. He also appeared in the short films The White Room (2008) and Audition (2011), with the latter being his final credited role.

Fans Pay Tribute After the Passing of Actor and Horror Legend Michael Villella

As news of Michael Villella’s death spread, fans took to social media to pay tribute to the beloved actor.

“Rest in peace. I love Slumber Party Massacre, and Villella’s performance as Thorn. He’s a ton of fun and I find his little speech at the end so creepy. Legend,” one fan wrote on X.

“Rest in peace to actor Michael Villella,” another fan added alongside photos of collectibles featuring the actor. “The Slumber Party Massacre Is hands down one of my favorite slasher films of all time! Thank you for the good times and memories you’ll be missed.”

“Think I might watch the original Slumber Party Massacre again sometime today to pay tribute to the late Michael Villella. His take on Russ Thorn was legendary,” a third horror fan wrote.

Villella is survived by his daughter, Chloe, and his ex-wife.