The Sad Reason Pink Had To Cancel Her Shows In Washington This Week

Fans were shocked by the singer’s last-minute cancellation in Tacoma, Washington.

The “So What” songstress, 44, said the cancellation was due to a family medical issue, assumed to be an emergency.

On Monday, October 16, Pink took to Instagram, sharing a text post reading, “I am so sorry to inform the Tacoma ticket holders that the two shows October 17 and October 18 (tomorrow and Wednesday) will be postponed.”

She continued, “Live Nation are working on future dates to reschedule. Family medical issues require our immediate attention. I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused. Love and health to all.”

“I send my sincerest apologies, love and health to all,” the singer sincerely captioned her post.

While the nature of the medical issue is unclear, fans showed their support for The singer—whose real name is Alecia Moore Hart, in the comments.

“Lots of love to you and the fam. We will all be there whenever you are ready for us. Nothing but love and good thoughts coming your way!! ❤️” one follower lovingly replied to Pink.

Another fan replied, “Take care of you and the family, we know you dont cancel shows for any reason if not something really serious ❤️”

Pink’s canceled October shows were a part of her Summer Carnival Tour, which kicked off this past June. According to the singer’s website, her next scheduled tour date is set for Oct. 20 and 21 when she will travel to Vancouver, Canada.

We’re sending well wishes to Pink and her family, and we hope to see her back on the road soon!