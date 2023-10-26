The Reason Why Kris Jenner Cheated On Robert Kardashian Sr. With Caitlyn Jenner

Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family, has opened up about her past infidelity in an episode of the family’s reality series, addressing a difficult chapter from her life to provide guidance to her daughter, Khloé Kardashian.

In the October 26 episode of the show, Khloé, now 39-years-old, confronted her mother about the mindset that led her to cheat on her first husband, Robert Kardashian Sr., during their 12-year marriage in 1990. The conversation arose as Khloé grappled with her own experiences of infidelity in relationships.

Khloé inquired about her mother’s thought process at the time, given that she had four children and a family. She acknowledged that her mother was “really young” then and sought to understand what had led to her actions.

Youth and Naivety

Kris admitted that her actions were influenced by her youth and naivety. She mentioned that being “really young and dumb” played a significant role in her choices, as she lacked an understanding of the consequences of her actions during that period.

However, Khloé persisted, asking what her father had not been doing that drove Kris to look elsewhere for emotional fulfillment.

Kris expressed uncertainty in her response, noting that her ex-husband had been a great husband and father. She admitted to having “fallen into a situation where [she] thought that the grass was greener somewhere else,” describing it as a “huge mistake” and “life’s biggest regret.”

She made it clear that she was not proud of her actions but believed that “everything happens for a reason.” Kris reflected on the positive outcome of her relationship with Caitlyn Jenner, whom she started seeing a few months after her divorce in 1991. Caitlyn came out as a trans woman in 2015, and their relationship ultimately led to the addition of their two youngest daughters, Kendall and Kylie, into the family.

While Kris didn’t explicitly explain her decision to open up about her infidelity to her daughter, she addressed the topic further in a confessional during the same episode. She hoped that her relationship with Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloé’s two children, would not be severed completely.

Her Own Experience

Kris shared her own experience of divorce, explaining that she and Robert became best friends following their separation, supporting each other through challenges and regrets. She emphasized that it left her wondering, “Wow, what was I thinking?” Consequently, she wishes for Khloé to make her decisions carefully and not cut someone off entirely when faced with challenging relationship choices.

Kris and Caitlyn’s divorce took place in 2014, and their relationship is different today. They mainly communicate through their respective managers, as per the statements made by Caitlyn, a former Olympian.

Kris Jenner’s candid discussion about her past infidelity offers her daughter Khloé insights into complex relationship dynamics and decisions while highlighting the importance of learning from one’s life experiences.