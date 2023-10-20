The Reason Why Gordon Ramsay Won’t Be Leaving A Cent Of His $750 Million Fortune To His Kids

It turns out that the Hell’s Kitchen star’s children won’t be seeing any of their father’s fortune.

Celebrity chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay wants to make it clear—he does not intend to leave his children a cent of his $750 million wealth.

As reported by Social Junkie, Ramsay has a net worth of $750 million and an annual revenue of approximately $110 million. That’s a chunk of change!

Ramsay, 56, is one of the world’s most famous chefs. He has starred on a handful of reality shows including MasterChef, Kitchen Nightmares, and Hotel Hell. Before the star’s claim to television fame, he opened his restaurant empire in 1997.

Despite Ramsay’s immense financial success, he has claimed money isn’t his primary motivator. In fact, he doesn’t want it to be his children’s motivator, either. As a result, the chef has stated his children won’t inherit any wealth after his death.

Ramsay and his wife of 26 years, Tana, share six children—Megan 25, twins Holly and Jack, 23, Matilda 21, Oscar, 4, and their late son, Rocky.

Ramsay explained in an interview with The Telegraph, “The only thing I’ve agreed with Tana is that they get a 25 percent deposit on a flat, but not the whole flat.”

Gordon Ramsay On Parenting His Children

Instead of giving his children a handout, Ramsay wants to instill a sense of financial responsibility in his children.

He went on to explain, “I have got to keep it real with the kids, and also I think just getting kids at the age of five, six, and seven, used to first class and those big seats, they do not need the space, they get entertainment on their iPads.”

Instagram

“So I like to think about what you can do with the money when you land, rather than paying out thousands of dollars for eight, nine, 10-year-olds to sit in first class,” Ramsay continued.

According to Hello, reported by Social Junkie, Ramsay backed up his commitment to raising his children responsibly in a Reddit debate.

After one user asked how the chef manages to raise his children while frequently traveling, Ramsay answered, “I’ve never been at home seven nights a week cooking for the kids. What I’ve instilled in the kids, from day one, is a work ethic. So, the time we spend together is limited, but quality.”

He added, “I need to protect them and respect the restaurant and team in my restaurant. I made them as normal as possible… they’ve all got jobs, they’ve all taken care of animals, they’ve all got housework. There’s a rota. They get pocket money, but they have to earn that pocket money.”

It turns out that Ramsay isn’t the only tough parent in Hollywood, either. Just because these kids’ parents are part of the rich and famous, doesn’t mean they have it easy!