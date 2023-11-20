The Real Reason Bobby Berk Was Asked To Leave ‘Queer Eye’

A source spilled on Bobby Berk’s recent departure from Queer Eye—and they’re claiming Berk isn’t leaving for the reason he originally stated.

According to Us Weekly, a source exclusively told the publication that Bobby Berk was “asked to leave” Netflix’s Queer Eye. Berk appeared on the series for eight seasons.

The insider noted that the reason for Berk’s departure was “because he wasn’t vibing with the cast.”

Instagram

Berk was an original member of the Fab Five on Netflix’s reboot of Queer Eye. Starring in the series as an interior design expert, Berk created several memorable home makeovers throughout the series. His costars included Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness.

The source added that there were “many challenges” leading up to Berk’s departure.

“There were many challenges with scheduling [and] there was a loss of interest from Bobby filming the show,” the source explained. “The network and the cast thought it was time to bring in fresh blood. His heart was not in it and the rest of the cast started to resent him because of that.”

The Reason Behind Berk’s Departure Remains Unclear

While the first source told Us Weekly that it wasn’t Berk’s decision to leave—another insider is claiming otherwise.

The second source explained that Berk “was not asked to leave.” Instead, the decision was “amicable.”

On Monday, November 13, Berk announced his departure from Queer Eye in a lengthy Instagram post.

Berk uploaded a carousel post with his costars and various Queer Eye guests, writing, “To the Queer Eye Community who have become family to me. The love that I have received from you all over the last 6 years has been absolutely surreal. You have tuned in and been dedicated fans and together we were able to share the healing powers of design. I learned from you all about kindness, love and acceptance and that has changed my life for the better. The way you have embraced me and accepted me for who I am is something that l will truly carry with me for the rest of my life. Throughout these years, you, the die-hard fans of Queer Eye, have all shared so many stories with me about how the show has touched your lives and I could not be more grateful to each and every one of you for being brave enough to share your experiences.”

“To all our wonderful, loving, amazing, and brave heroes there is so much I want to say, and so much gratitude I want to express to you all for letting me into your homes and hearts. It’s all because of you that I’ve kept going all these years and each and every one of you have changed me for the better. I’m so very proud of all of you! Being able to help guide you to find the best version of yourselves is something I never took for granted and never will,” he continued.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that season 8 will be my final season on Queer Eye. It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon.”

Berk’s final season of Queer Eye airs on January 24, 2024.