The Phone Call That Sparked Another Feud Between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian: “I Hate You”

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian once again found themselves entangled in a heated feud, a recurring theme in their relationship.

Who remembers their infamous physical fight?

The tension between the sisters has been a rollercoaster ride, with moments of animosity swiftly followed by reconciliation. However, in the Season 4 premiere, tensions resurfaced as they revisited the drama from Season 3. Kourtney had previously voiced her belief that Kim’s collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana infringed on her wedding celebrations and exemplified Kim’s prioritization of business over family.

Kim reflected on the challenges they faced in the previous season but highlighted moments of resolution, such as their joint recording of a Christmas album. However, their anger and resentment were rekindled when they watched edited episodes revealing hurtful comments, culminating in a phone call showdown that unfolded before the cameras.

Things went from 0 to 100 real quick.

The phone call began with Kim inviting Kourtney to a Milan dinner event for her Dolce collaboration—a collaboration that ignited this petty drama. And as predicted, Kourtney declined the invitation, but their conversation didn’t end there. Kourtney then accused Kim once again of coveting what she considered hers during her wedding.

“I think you saw this thing that was mine, it that wasn’t yours and you wanted it,” she then said, before Kim denied trying to copy anything Kourtney did for her wedding.

“You’re talking about the bulls–t details because it’s all your egotistical selfish mind can think about,” Kourtney then said.

If you thought Kourtney was done at this point, you thought wrong. She then brought up how she felt Kim wasn’t happy at her wedding because “You couldn’t be happy I was the center of attention and you weren’t.”

Kim vehemently insisted that she was genuinely happy for her sister on her big day and exclaimed how Kourtney didn’t believe she was happy because “You have a serious vendetta….You hate us, you’re a different person, we all talk about it.”

Shen then asserted that all of Kourtney’s friends complained about her family’s behavior and revealed the existence of a group chat labeled “NOT KOURTNEY,” where they discussed their ‘concerns’ that she wasn’t really happy.

Kourtney responded “I have a happy life, and the happiness comes when I get the f–k away from you guys. Specifically, you.”

But the tension truly peaked when Kim claimed that Kourtney’s children had approached her with concerns about their mother’s behavior.

This accusation left Kourtney even more infuriated, and before she hung up on Kim, she said, “Like it’s you and my friends and my kids and everyone against me. It’s like you’re just a f–king witch and I hate you.”

Despite this, the sisters eventually came together for a joint confessional session — clearly the tension was still there. Kourtney explained that the call had triggered a multitude of thoughts and emotions.

She said, “I think it felt to me in the call, that Kim was using any weapon she could find to hurt me. Like weaponizing everyone against me and I think we both got to a place we weren’t proud of.”

As this occurred towards the end of the episode, it leaves viewers wondering if the sisters will ever overcome the drama or if there’s more in store for them throughout the rest of the season.