The Outlaws Guitarist Freddie Salem Dies at 70, Cause of Death Revealed

Freddie Salem, the guitarist for The Outlaws, has died at the age of 70, according to a statement from the band on Monday. The band announced on Facebook that Salem passed away due to “complications due to cancer.”

“[Salem] will be remembered for his outgoing personality and passion for music,” the band wrote in part.

“He was an electric performer and beloved musician and he will be missed,” the band added.

Hughie Thomasson, Freddie Salem, and The Outlaws playing the Dr. Pepper Music Festival Series, held on Pier 84 in New York City on June 26, 1982. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Salem joined the rock band in 1977, stepping in for original guitarist Henry Paul on the album Bring It Back Alive. He remained with the group for their subsequent four albums, contributing to their evolving sound and success.

Salem played a significant role in several of the band’s hit songs, including “Riders In the Sky,” “Green Grass and High Tides,” and “White Horses.” However, he ultimately departed from the group in 1983 following their dismissal by Arista Records.

Freddie Salem Credited the Jukebox at His Father’s Bar For Fostering His Love of Music

Salem, who began as a drummer, made the transition to guitar at the age of 15.

The performer, hailing from Akron, Ohio, was the sole musician in his family. He attributed his passion for music to the time spent near the jukebox in his father’s bar.

Salem left The Outlaws back in 1983. (Photo by Tom Hill/Getty Images)

Salem once toured with the Rolling Stones, describing the experience as “incomparable.”

“No other band in the world tours like the Stones,” Salem told Road to Jacksonville.

“It’s similar to a traveling Circus,” he added. “Always something going on. The Stones treated the Outlaws very well. The experience was incomparable to anything I had ever experienced, till this day.”

Salem noted other high-profile bands the group toured didn’t hold a candle to The Rolling Stones.

“Even though we had performed with the Grateful Dead and other stadium shows but nothing even came close to the Stones. Brilliant experience indeed,” he recalled.

The Outlaws remains active, featuring current members Paul, Jeff Aulich, Jimmy Dormire, Randy Threet, Dave Robbins, and Mike Bailey. Meanwhile, Freddie Salem & Lonewolf was Salem’s largest music project.