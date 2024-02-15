The Most Shocking Celebrity Weight Loss Transformations, and How They Did It

Have you ever seen a celeb drop 40, 50, even 100 pounds and wonder how they did it? Well, while most celebrities improve their health through diet and exercise, many supplement with weight loss drugs as well. And the biggest secret of all? You don’t have to be a celeb to get the same jaw-dropping results! You can buy Semaglutide in the form of Weight Drops, a cheaper, needle-free alternative to Ozempic.

From Adele to Kelly Osbourne to Drew Carey and Chris Pratt, many celebs have debuted shockingly sculpted beach bodies seemingly overnight. Here’s how they really did it.

How These Celebrities Reached Their Weight Loss Goals

Drew Carey

(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

For Drew Carey, the nudge to pursue weight loss came in the form of a diabetes diagnosis. After losing an impressive 80 pounds, his diabetes disappeared, he explained. Not only that, but he now feels “way better.”

“I’m not taking my shirt off at the pool but, yeah, I lost a few pounds,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “And I got a few more to lose.”

“I wear proper suits that fit instead of being all baggy. That makes all the difference,” the comedian added before joking, “It’s all CG. Don’t even worry about it.”

Drew Carey says it was all about health. In addition to cutting out carbs, he swapped sugary snacks with fruits and veggies, and stuck to egg whites or greek yogurt for breakfast. He also aims for around 45 minutes of cardio.

Kelly Osbourne

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Like her mother Sharon, Kelly Osbourne lost a truly staggering amount of weight, astonishing fans everywhere when she debuted her newly slim physique on the red carpet.

Osbourne says it’s not really about diet. To lose the weight, she simply prioritized her overall wellbeing. From there, the pounds took care of themselves.

“Becoming healthy doesn’t start with a diet,” Osbourne, 35, told ABC in 2013. “It starts with you mentally. For me, it was about first realizing that I didn’t want to be the person I was anymore. Then the weight loss just came as a plus afterwards.”

Chris Pratt

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Chris Pratt developed a reputation as a goofball as lovable loser Andy on Parks & Recreation. When he scored the role of Star-Lord in the MCU, however, he knew he had to take his looks more seriously to embody a superhero.

After shedding an incredible 80 pounds of fat, Pratt packed on 20 pounds of muscle to bring his shredded Star-Lord to life. To do this, he ramped up his calorie intake to 4,000/day and drank as much water as he could. “I was peeing all day long, every day,” he told Men’s Health. “That part was a nightmare.”

As for his gym sessions, Pratt focused on running, swimming, and kickboxing, aiming for 3-4 hours of exercise every day.

Adele

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Perhaps the most impressive celebrity weight loss transformation in recent memory, Adele lost 100 pounds over the course of two years by focusing on exercise. More specifically, the singer says she consistently lifted weights and did circuit training.

“So I do my weights in the morning, then I normally hike or I box in the afternoon, and then I go and do my cardio at night,” she told British Vogue.

For Adele, prioritizing health wasn’t necessarily to watch the number on the scale go down. “It was because of my anxiety,” she explained. “Working out, I would just feel better.”

The singer added that “it was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone. I got quite addicted to it.”

Jennifer Hudson

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Determined to improve her health and her physique, Jennifer Hudson enrolled in a weight loss program. After a year of hard work, she had lost 80 pounds, dropping from a size 16 to a slender size 6.

Unlike her fellow celebs, Hudson says she doesn’t hit the gym too often. “I don’t really have time to do much [working out], so I really just watch what I eat,” she said in an appearance on Lorraine.

“I’m very careful and cautious of what I’m eating, so I just try to pace those meals throughout the day. Like, okay, eat here, don’t eat here. When it’s early in the morning, I say, okay, I would’ve been asleep … so I’m not going to eat. I’m very conscious of what I put in my body.”

Tracy Morgan

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Foundation)

Last but not least, Tracy Morgan isn’t shy at all about his secret to weight loss. The key to his success, he says, isn’t diet or exercise. It’s Ozempic.

During a 2023 appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Morgan gave fans the truth. “You’ve been working on your body and on your health,” Hoda Kotb remarked.

“No, that’s Ozempic. That’s how this weight got lost,” Tracy Morgan replied with a grin. “I went and got a prescription and I got Ozempic. And I ain’t letting it go!”

“I take Ozempic every Thursday,” he added. “It cuts my appetite in half. Now I only eat half a bag of Doritos.”