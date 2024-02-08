Drew Carey Admits He Feels ‘Way Better’ After 80-Lb Weight Loss

After revealing he lost 80 pounds over the past few years, Drew Carey opens up about feeling better than ever.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the weight loss, The Price is Right host stated, “I’m not taking my shirt off at the pool but, yeah, I lost a few pounds. And I got a few more to lose.”

Drew Carey further revealed that he had to upgrade his wardrobe after dropping weight. “I wear proper suits that fit instead of being all baggy. That makes all the difference,” he said. “It’s all CG. Don’t even worry about it.”

Carey has been open about his weight over the years. He focused on shedding the pounds after he was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. “It sucks being fat, you know,” he told PEOPLE in 2010. “I was diabetic with type 2 diabetes.”

After dropping the weight, Drew Carey announced he was no longer diabetic. He also said that it all came down to his eating habits. “No carbs,” he stated. “I have cheated a couple of times, but basically no carbs, not even a cracker. No bread at all, no pizza, nothing. No corn, no beans, no starches of any kind. Egg whites in the morning or like, Greek yogurt, cut some fruit.”

He then added he didn’t drink anything but water. “No coffee, no tea, no soda.”

Drew Carey Once Said He Likes ‘Being Skinny’

While continuing to discuss his weight loss journey, Drew Carey spoke about why he was relieved to lose the pounds.

“I like being skinny,” Carey declared. “I was sick of being fat on the camera. Really, I just got sick of it. Once I started losing weight, again, like once I started dropping a couple pant sizes, then it was easy ’cause once you see the results, then you don’t wanna stop.”

Drew Carey also spoke to Success in 2016 about being super happy. “I’m eating better, taking better care of myself. When I was doing [The Drew Carey Show], I was eating a lot of garbage, I was drinking a lot, so I had a lot of mood swings. I had diabetes.”

Carey then pointed out that he had to change his whole belief system about dieting. “It wasn’t like, ‘Eat this for 90 days and lose 20 pounds.’ It was: ‘Eat like this for the rest of your life.’ I’m not a maniac about it.”

Drew Carey then noted that while he wasn’t an alcoholic, he used to drink a lot. “So I decided to go to a beer hall in Berlin and get drunk for the first time in almost five years. And I didn’t like it. I didn’t like being drunk, and didn’t like the after-effects because I couldn’t think. I didn’t enjoy it, so I probably won’t ever do it again.”