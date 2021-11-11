The Most Effective Way To Combat Female Receding Hairlines

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

As we age, nearly everyone will experience changes in their hair, such as graying and thinning. Graying of the hair occurs when the hair follicles produce less melanin. Further, hormone levels shift and hair follicle size shrinks, contributing to hair loss. However, in addition to graying and thinning of hair, receding hairlines are another common issue that many people face. As with hair loss or thinning, receding hairlines are not exclusive to men.

Talking to MarthaStewart.com, Dr. William Yates, MD, a board-certified hair loss expert and surgeon, said, “Most women lose hair on the top of their scalp and in the front hairline areas because of genetics or an inherited androgenetic alopecia.” Androgenetic alopecia, or female (or male) pattern hair loss, is the most common form of hair loss in women, as well as in men.

Dr. Yates explains, “Female pattern baldness typically is in the pattern of a Christmas tree. Loss occurs on top of the scalp while most of the hairline is maintained; whereas male pattern baldness can severely affect the hairline in addition to the top and back of the scalp.”

With any type of hair loss, sufferers immediately seek to understand what caused it and whether or not it could be reversed. Several health experts claim that you can restore your hairline back to its original state. Furthermore, specific hair loss treatments can stop hair loss and hair thinning right in its tracks.

Find out what the cause of your receding hairline might be, and how you can stop it.

Common Causes Of Receding Hairlines In Women

Numerous factors can lead to hair loss, including hormonal changes, medication, and stress. Despite this, one of the most common causes of hair loss around the hairline is traction alopecia.

Excessive hairstyling or hairstyles that pull the hair tightly can lead to traction alopecia. Examples include sleek and slick ponytails, pigtails, or cornrows. Further, women who use hot oil treatments and permanents may experience receding hairlines in the long run, as this can cause hair to fall out over time.

Dr. Yates also adds that aside from traction alopecia, “Another condition of scarring alopecia, known as Frontal Fibrosing Alopecia, appears to be an autoimmune response.” Dr. Yates explains that Frontal Fibrosing Alopecia can cause recession around the hairline, temples, and eyebrows.

He further notes, “From my vast experience, I can definitely say that most female patients with hair loss appear to have a genetic underpinning and this worsens with age.” However, while receding hairlines are generally caused by excessive hair styling and medical issues, other factors may also play a role. Kim Bennett of Kim Bennett Studios at Sola Salon Studios explains to MarthaStewart.com that stress and lifestyle choices, such as diet, can have a profound impact on your hair story.

It might seem impossible to reverse a receding hairline, but there are several things you can do.

How To Treat A Receding Hairline At-Home

First and foremost, treat your hair gently. Try to avoid pulling and tugging at your locks with a comb or brush, especially when your hair is wet. To prevent breakage, mist a detangler in your hair post shower (we love this Miracle Moisture Spray from Daily Dose) and gently comb using a wet brush.

Additionally, avoid excessive styling of your hair that can lead to hairline irritation and traction alopecia. Hot-oil treatments, rollers, curling irons, and permanents can cause your hair to fall out over time if you use them frequently. Luckily, there are some great heat-free options to curl and style hair, like using these heatless hair rollers.

Dr. Yates recommends using FDA-approved Minoxidil 5% topically, like Women’s Rogaine. Originally introduced as a blood pressure medication, minoxidil made waves when patients noticed they were regrowing hair where it had been lost. In research, minoxidil has been proven to stimulate hair growth when applied to the scalp.

In spite of the fact that 5% Minoxidil has been clinically shown to regrow hair and to stimulate hair follicle activity and hair protein production, Minoxidil treatment often peaks around four months and may take longer.

After waiting six months to post pictures of their before and after, one reviewer of the product was pleased with the results. Her post-picture results were astounding! She stated, “Glad I waited because I can really see my widow’s peaks filling in! Supposedly the hair continues to fill in and thicken up for months to come. I’m keeping it up for sure.”

Also recommended by Dr. Yates is the CapillusUltra Mobile Laser Therapy Cap. Developed by Capillus, the CapillusUltra Mobile Laser Therapy Cap is a clinically-proven, safe and easy-to-use method that can reverse and prevent the progression of genetic hair loss. After wearing the cap for six minutes a day for just three and a half weeks, one reviewer notes that they’re experiencing, “amazing results already.”

“Oftentimes, the root of hair issues lies beneath the scalp,” says Bennett. “If your hair is weak at the root, it could cause breakage as the follicle is growing out of the scalp during its growth cycle.” Her recommendation is to add the Tea Tree Scalp Care Anti Thinning Set to your haircare routine. In addition, this treatment fights thinning hair naturally.

In spite of the fact that at-home hair loss treatments can help you regrow your hair, it is always wise to consult with your doctor first.