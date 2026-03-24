‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Guest Suffers Embarrassing Mix-Up

Pink had to do a double-take during her guest host gig on The Kelly Clarkson Show when a guest started lavishing praise… on the wrong pop star.

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Things got awkward when Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim sat down with Pink and praised the singer for her inspiring music… except she had the wrong pop star.

The snowboarder, a silver medalist in the halfpipe at the 2026 Winter Olympics, decided to shoot her shot and praise her favorite pump-up jam, Kelly Clarkson’s “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You).”

Of course, the only problem was that she thought it was a Pink song.

“Can I make a confession?” Kim gushed to Pink on the March 3 episode. “Growing up, when I was like 12, 13, I loved listening to your music when I would snowboard. Like, ‘What doesn’t kill you makes you…'”

“That’s Kelly Clarkson,” Pink shot back.

Olympian Chloe Kim reacts after the women’s snowboard halfpipe final at the 2026 Winter Olympics.(Photo by Zhang Hongxiang/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Kim quickly apologized for the mix-up, but Pink was a good sport about it. “That’s fine,” the 46-year-old joked. “I’m Kelly Clarkson,” she added, referencing her guest-host duties for the “Since U Been Gone” singer.

“Oh my gosh, no, ‘F—in’ Perfect,'” Kim said, trying to save face by naming an actual Pink song. “Wait, guys. I’m so embarrassed. I’m so sorry.”

The snowboarder blamed the gaffe on a pre-show nap. Pink, unbothered, smoothly pivoted to Kim’s own musical ambitions. Kim had previously mentioned wanting to record music after her stint on The Masked Singer.

“I was really into that idea when I was on ’cause I was in that mode,” the two-time Olympic champ told Pink. “But now I’m kind of like, that sounds like a lot of work. I don’t know how you guys do it.”

Pink agreed, noting that the demands of pop stardom were indeed a lot. A music career, Kim concluded, might cut into her much-needed R&R time.

“You’ve earned it,” Pink reassured the athlete.

Later, when Kim mentioned her love for baking, Pink flexed her own baking skills and seemed to get the last laugh. After Kim asked for some of Pink’s sourdough starter, the pop star quipped, “I will make you a sidepiece,” promising to include “some of my song lyrics on the side.”

‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Fans React to Chloe Kim’s Embarrassing Mix-Up

Meanwhile, The Kelly Clarkson Show fans had a field day with the mix-up. The YouTube comments section for the segment became something of a roast, with viewers delighting in Kim’s song snafu.

Image via YouTube/@kellyclarksonshow

“I’m dead after her singing ‘Stronger,'” one top comment read. “Oh my god, her singing Kelly Clarkson,” a second onlooker wrote. “P!nk’s reaction to Chloe getting her music wrong is priceless lol… what’s more funny is P!nk getting the last laugh at the end,” another fan observed.

“Piiiiiink! I don’t think she got your joke at the end…..but I was roaring! Too funny! Great job!” yet another fan added.