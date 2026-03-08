pink-eyed-as-possible-kelly-clarkson-replacement-on-daytime-talk-show.

Looks like NBC might be ready to “Get the Party Started.” With Kelly Clarkson leaving her daytime talk show, the network is reportedly eyeing pop star Pink as her replacement.

TMZ has confirmed the network is seriously considering the “Trustfall” singer as Clarkson’s permanent replacement.

“Pink has what it takes,” an alleged insider told the outlet. The source reportedly told TMZ this means Pink has the skill set to host an hour-long interview show and, most importantly, is “natural and friendly.”

Sources allegedly connected to the show told TMZ that the staff loves Pink and hopes NBC gives the green light.

“This is a no a—hole zone, and Pink is super nice and easy to work with,” another source told the outlet.

Of course, TMZ’s sources might be on to something. Pink guest-hosted The Kelly Clarkson Show for the week of March 2. Could it be something of a test run?

“I’ve played stadiums and danced on the side of buildings, but stepping in to guest host for my girl Kelly Clarkson is a brand new feat!” Pink said of the hosting stint, per Today. “Let’s celebrate women, joy, resilience, and whatever comes else comes our way!”

Pink and Kelly Clarkson perform onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Clarkson also gave the “Raise Your Glass” singer her seal of approval.

“The only thing that bums me out about Pink hosting a week of The Kelly Clarkson Show is that I’m not going to be able to be there to watch her,” Clarkson said. “I have been a fan for so long and have always been inspired by her music and her person. I love her!”

Kelly Clarkson Revealed She Was Leaving Her Daytime Talk Show Back in February

Meanwhile, Clarkson revealed she was leaving her daytime talk show back in February.

“I think everybody probably gets the timing,” she explained on Today on Feb. 20. “Our family life, the dynamic changed a bit, and it has changed for a minute now. You got kids, we’ve all got kids, and it’s one of those things when you kind of start seeing life as how precious it is, too. It’s like, ‘You know what, I’m really busy.’”

Clarkson explained that she made the decision with her children, 11-year-old River Rose and 9-year-old son Remy, in mind. Their father and her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, died from cancer in August 2025. Clarkson also mentioned the decision was tough because she is close to the show’s staff.

“That’s what was really hard,” the “Since U Been Gone” singer said. “I work with a lot of people here, too. The crew’s been incredible; it wasn’t that the show isn’t doing well. That’s what kind of sucked, everything was going well, and that’s what was really hard.”