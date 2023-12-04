The Internet Reacts To Mackenzie Phillips’ Bombshell About 10-Year Incestuous Affair With Father

Social media users are speaking out after Mackenzie Philips revealed her incestuous relationship with her father and Mamas & Papas frontman, John Phillips.

At 64 years old, Mackenzie Philips is speaking openly about her relationship with her father for the first time. She detailed the complexities of the relationship on her sister Chynna Phillips’ YouTube channel, per Page Six.

During Mackenzie and Chynna’s conversation, the sisters reflected on the unpredictability of their father, describing him as “something else.” Despite facing criticism for holding forgiveness for her father in her heart, Mackenzie emphasized that forgiveness is a personal journey for herself, not an endorsement of John Phillips’ actions.

“Forgiving doesn’t mean I co-sign or agree with what I’m forgiving you for — or him for,” Mackenzie told Chynna.

“It’s very complicated. It’s very, very complicated,” she added. “And yet, I am at peace,” she added.

The Internet Reacts To Mackenzie Phillips’ Shocking Revelations

As Phillips continues to reveal aspects of her grim past with her father, the internet is chiming in on the situation.

One X user wrote, “I did not know about Mackenzie Phillips and John Phillips. That honestly makes me really sad. There is so much darkness within 60s counterculture and its characters.”

“I recall when this first was reported. She was vilified at first for daring to say what had happened. I’m glad she found a way to deal with what happened,” a second user added.

“Mackenzie Phillips on her 10-year incestuous affair with dad John: ‘He had a very dark side’. MACKENZIE DROPS THIS TURD IN YOUR HOLIDAY PUNCH WHENEVER SHE FEELS NEGLECTED!” a third X user wrote, possibly alluding to how Mackenzie Phillips previously addressed the matter.

Another user added, “He also got her addicted to several drugs. I thought everyone knew this already. She’s talked about it many times.”