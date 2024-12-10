Quad Fatally Runs Over 64-Year-Old Tourist Sunbathing on the Beach

A tourist was killed after a quad fatally ran over them while they were sunbathing on a beach in Spain’s Canary Islands.

According to the Daily Express, the tragic incident occurred on Dec. 3 at the Playa del Ingles, located on the island of Gran Canaria. The 64-year-old tourist was lying on the beach when a 4×4 pick-up ran her over. She was killed almost instantly.

Her husband witnessed what happened while he was in the water.

The driver of the vehicle, who was identified as a 50-year-old delivery service worker, allegedly drove off without realizing he had run over the tourist on the beach. The vehicle was on the beach outside the permitted 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. delivery times.

A spokesperson for the regional emergency response coordination center confirmed the news.

The spokesperson pointed out that the incident occurred around 12.30 p.m. on Dec. 3 at Playa del Ingles in the municipality of San Bartolome de Tirajana.

“She was confirmed dead after beach lifeguards responded with initial medical assistance,” the spokesperson said. “Police attended the scene along with paramedics.”

Although the tourist’s nationality has not been officially confirmed, authorities have stated she appeared to be German.

The Mirror reported that the driver passed drink and drug tests. He hasn’t been arrested, but has been questioned by local law enforcement.

No further details about the incident or the identity of the victim have been revealed.

Canary Islands Hits Tourists With New But Harsh Vacation Accommodation Tax

Meanwhile, Daily Express recently reported that the municipality of Mogán in Gran Canaria has introduced a new tourist tax. This is notably the first of its kind in both the Canary Islands and Spain at a municipal level.

Starting in 2025, tourists staying in accommodations in Mogán, including hotels, apartments, and holiday rental properties, will be subjected to the new tax. The tax will also apply to residents of the Canary Islands using the same accommodations.

Mogán’s mayor, Onalia Bueno, told the Daily Express, “This tax for the provision of services and activities related to tourism and sustainability obligations.”

The new fees are now called “eco tax” and will be paid by all visitors to the island. The exact amount has yet to be announced.

Other islands within the Canary Islands have implemented fees at some of their popular tourist attractions.