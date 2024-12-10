Khloé Kardashian Channels Bianca Censori Vibes In Lace Bodysuit

If ya can’t beat ’em… join ’em. Yet another Kardashian has imitated fashionista Bianca Censori’s signature style.

Videos by Suggest

In a series of photos shared on Instagram on Monday, Khloé Kardashian stunned in a sleek black long-sleeve thong bodysuit paired with intricate black lace tights. She also seemed to tease her over 300 million followers by casually nibbling grapes.

Khloé completed the look with a bronzed complexion, a nude lip, and shimmering eyeshadow. She kept accessories minimal, choosing delicate mini hoop diamond earrings and pairing them with sleek black pumps.

Khloé also revealed her new brunette hair color on Instagram, styled in a sleek, middle-parted blowout—a noticeable change from the red hair she had earlier this year. Posing in what appeared to be a hotel doorway, she highlighted her figure in a thong outfit that complemented her look.

The 40-year-old shared the sultry series of snaps with a simple heart emoji as the caption. She also tagged the team who brought the look to life.

The Kardashians and Bianca Censori: Who’s Imitating Who?

The mother of two appeared to join her older sister Kim, 44, in channeling the signature look of Kanye West’s current wife, Bianca, 29.

Known for frequently wearing bodysuits paired with tights instead of pants (even to places like KFC!), Ye’s Aussie muse’s distinctive fashion seems to be inspiring other influencers as of late. Kim even recently adopted wearing a ski mask paired with a thong recently, as Bianca famously did much earlier in the year.

However, it’s tough to know exactly where the imitation begins. After all, Kayne is Kim’s third ex-husband, and she arguably shined brightest alongside him. Maybe it’s as simple as Ye guiding his wives with their fashion choices.

Meanwhile, Khloé’s legion of fans didn’t seem to mind the Bianca-like threads. They flooded the comments to her Instagram post to lavish praise on the reality TV star.

“Brown hair Khloé is ELITE,” one fan declared. “That brown hair is EVERYTHING,” a second Instagram denizen agreed.

“No doubt about it, you definitely bring out all the beauty in the grapes you are holding!” another fan gushed. “Curious what happens will all these ‘outfits’ are they auctioned off to men who will use them to brew tea???'” yet another fan added.

Regardless, we’re left with one nagging question: Which Kardashian will sport the Bianca’s signature pantless look next???









