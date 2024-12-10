cracker-barrel-sparks-outrage-after-allegedly-refusing-to-serve-group-of-special-needs-students

Cracker Barrel is dealing with online criticism after one of its locations allegedly refused to serve special needs students.

According to a statement by Charles County Public Schools Superintendent Maria V. Navarro, the alleged incident happened at the Cracker Barrel in Waldorf.

A total of 11 students and seven staff members were at the restaurant as part of a “community-based instruction (CBI).” The program is to help students “practice generalizing skills they are learning in the classroom in the community.”

Navarro explained that school staff members had notified the restaurant of the planned visit. They had also included how many people would be in the party.

The restaurant employee that the staff members spoke to allegedly told them that reservations were not needed.

However, when the group arrived at the establishment, Navarro claimed they were declined service. The staff members were also asked to no longer include the restaurant as part of the CBI list.

“The group was able to place a carry-out order,” Navarro noted.

The district’s administrator stated the treatment of the students and staff at Cracker Barrel no one should ever experience.

“However, it is encouraging to learn that the district manager said the business would be willing to work with CCPS to do better,” she said.

Navarro pointed out that since the incident, various restaurants and retailers have reached out to the district. They wished to offer their locations for future CBI sites.

“I want to thank our staff for their swift action in reporting this incident, supporting the emotional safety of our students, and keeping our families updated,” Navarro concluded. “We look forward to hearing from Cracker Barrel.”

Cracker Barrel Releases a Statement, Claiming Staff Issues For the Students and Staff Being Declined Service

Cracker Barrel released a statement to People explaining what led to the students and staff being declined dining service.

“[The incident occurred] due to our inability to accommodate a party of 18 that arrived when we were facing unexpected staffing issues,” Cracker Barrel shared. “And had partially closed our second dining room.”

“At Cracker Barrel, we strive to create a welcoming environment and great experience for all of our guests,” the company continued.” That we disappointed this group of students and teachers during their recent visit is unacceptable to us, and we sincerely apologize.”

Cracker Barrel further noted that its “missteps” during the incident were “unfortunate” but unrelated to the students’ capabilities.

“Our failure to follow certain operational protocols combined with poor communication on our part, then led to misunderstandings and misperceptions,” the restaurant said.

“This group of students and teachers were, are, and always will be welcome to dine with us,” the company continued. “We are working with them, the school, and the parent community to better understand what happened so that we can learn from it and do better.”

Staff members at the district have since offered to work with Cracker Barrel. Navarro stated they will “provide training in disability awareness for its employees.”

Navarro responded by stating the district hopes Cracker Barrel will agree to make the location a work-based learning site.

“Our students and staff are our No. 1 priority,” she pointed out. “And we are disheartened to learn about the alleged treatment they received while participating in an activity designed to educate our students using real-world applications.”