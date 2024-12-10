Bella Hadid Makes Surprise ‘Yellowstone’ Cameo: Here’s Who She Played

Cosplaying a cowgirl for several months has paid off for supermodel Bella Hadid: she scored a role on the latest episode of Yellowstone.

In the episode titled “Give the World Away,” which dropped on Sunday, Dec. 8, Hadid stepped into the role of Sadie. Totally by coincidence, Sadie is the girlfriend of the character of the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan.

In Hadid’s debut scene, Beth (Kelly Reilly) visited Travis (Sheridan’s character), only to be greeted by Hadid’s character at the door.

In a not-at-all-stiff performance, Hadid’s character asked, “You the masseuse?” Beth shot back, “Do I look like a f**king masseuse?”

“A very expensive one,” Hadid’s Sadie joked.

bella hadid making a yellowstone cameo was not on my 2024 bingo card omg pic.twitter.com/xGQUuJ72DG — noah (@pradachurch) December 9, 2024

When Beth stepped into the house searching for Travis, she found him engrossed in a game of strip poker with a large crowd, including Adan Banuelos—Hadid’s real-life boyfriend and an actual cowboy. Frustrated, Beth reminded Travis of the waiting horse buyers at the arena, the very reason she traveled to Texas in the first place.

Once at the rodeo arena, Beth and Sadie shared another moment.

“[Travis is] probably the most arrogant man I’ve ever met in my life. Misogynistic. Condescending. 25 years older than you,” Beth told Sadie. “Can you please explain the appeal?”

However, Hadid’s character unsurprisingly openly lusted after Sheridan’s Travis.

“You ever seen him ride before?” the supermodel purred.

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Roast Bella Hadid Role on the Show

Of course, Hadid has been playing the part of a cowboy’s girlfriend in real life by being courted by Banuelos. She even showed up on the red carpet for a series showcasing Banuelos’s cowboy career, Window to the West, wearing a cowboy hat and sitting on a horse. She only needed two handlers to make sure the horse behaved!

Bella Hadid needed only two handlers to ensure she could safely sit on a horse at the “Window To The West” series premiere at Kemo Sabe Pop-Up on September 12, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Yellowstone fans immediately roasted the Sheridan, 54, for casting the much younger supermodel as his love interest.

“Taylor Sheridan making Bella Hadid his girlfriend in Yellowstone is objectively hilarious,” one fan joked on X. “Not on his best day,” a second fan agreed.

“Oh to be a billionaire and live out your dreams on camera! Merica,” a third fan chimed in.

Some ‘Yellowstone’ fans roasted the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan, for casting Bella Hadid as his character’s love interest. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Paramount+)

However, they may be slightly overestimating Sheridan’s net worth. He only has a meager $70 million in the bank, per Finance Monthly.

Meanwhile, Yellowstone drops on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on the Paramount Network.