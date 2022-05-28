These Chic And Versatile Slingbacks Are All We’re Wearing This Summer

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

When trying to find the right shoe for summer, I always think about what American treasure Dolly Parton said in Steel Magnolias. “In a good shoe, I wear a size 6. But a 7 feels so good, I buy a size 8.”

Well, I just bought a pair of the chic and versatile Kenzie Slingback by The Frye Exchange in a size 8 because it really is a good shoe, and I wanted to treat myself.

If you’re like me, your closet is filled with budget-friendly shoes—especially during the summer. But when I find a good shoe that’s worth the investment, like the Kenzie Slingback, I don’t mind dropping the extra cash. And that’s especially true in this case.

Simple And Cool: Every Girl’s Dream

The Kenzie Slingback is an antiqued leather pair of Ballerina-inspired flats that is the perfect combination of comfort and style. With leather lining—plus a leather and rubber outsole—these shoes are worth the investment because they are made from quality materials, they look amazing, and they are comfortable enough to wear all day long.

Available in three colors—cognac, black, and jeans—you can easily dress up a pair of these versatile slingbacks when you’re at the office or out for dinner. Or, you can dress them down for a day of running errands.

The Kenzie Slingback will be your new go-to shoe of the summer because they are flattering to your foot and there’s no break-in period. They are comfortable from the very first wear! They fit my wide feet extremely well, which is a miracle because finding a good wide-fit sandal is way more difficult than it should be.

A Year-Round, All-Style Staple

These slingbacks are versatile enough that you won’t have to take them off when the weather turns cold. You can wear them year-round, and they’ll go with everything from sundresses on date night to capri pants at weekend brunch.

“Very soft and easy to wear. Great quality and craftsmanship. Beautiful color. My go-to slingback. A genuinely comfortable shoe,” one happy customer wrote.

“Love these. Super comfortable, cute, and great for a casual yet sleek work outfit. I bought these hoping to wear them when traveling for work, and they’re exactly what I’d hoped,” another added.

“This is my first pair of Frye shoes, and it won’t be the last. I got these beauties a month ago looking for a comfy, yet stylish flat to wear to work. Every time I wear them they get more comfortable. They have even survived a Country concert! They are now my go-to shoe that goes with every outfit (seriously),” a third satisfied customer shared.

Whether you have wide feet, flat feet, or the most perfect feet in town, the Kenzie Slingback from Frye Exchange is a chic and versatile shoe that you’ll want to wear every day. It’s like you’re getting away with wearing slippers while getting compliments! What could be better?

