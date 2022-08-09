Up Your Sneaker Game From Casual To Chic With These Versatile Low Tops

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

When it comes to everyday footwear, I’ve always been one who values comfort over style. And since I work from home—and also have kids and a house to take care of—a pair of sneakers is really all I need about 88 percent of the time.

Sure, there are occasions where a good heel or stylish slingback is in order. But for the most part, I just need a casual, comfortable shoe that I can easily wear around town while running errands or in the kitchen making dinner for ungrateful teenagers.

But comfortable doesn’t have to be “ugly” or “cheap.” And just because I prioritize comfort over style doesn’t mean that I want to sacrifice style completely. Investing in a pair of high-quality, versatile low tops like the Frye Exchange’s Ivy Low Lace sneakers is a great way to up your sneaker game from casual to chic while maintaining that comfort we value in our busy lives.

Comfy, Stylish, And Versatile—What More Could You Want?

The Ivy Low Lace sneaker caught my eye immediately while shoe shopping because of the intriguing description: “The epitome of sporty comfort. Everything about this cool kick points to easy wear- from the molded footbed with arch support to the padded collar and tongue. Tumbled leather beautifully offsets the thick rubber soles with striking contrast.”

The Ivy Low Lace sneaker is an Italian leather shoe with rubber outsoles and removable footbeds, and they somehow look good with absolutely every outfit I wear, be it shorts, capris, or even a summer dress!

I purchased my first pair before our summer vacation, and straight out of the box, they became my go-to shoes. My black pair of Ivy Low Lace sneakers were great to travel in with no socks required. Not only were they comfortable and cute, but they were also easy to take off and put back on when going through airport security.

But don’t take my word for it. Look at what these happy customers have to say. “These shoes are so comfortable, I don’t want to take them off!” one shared. Another added, “I get compliments on these sneakers every single time I wear them.”

Available in three colors—black, white, and cognac, the Ivy Low Lace sneakers from The Frye Exchange currently retail for $198, and there is an option to make four payments of $49.50 with Afterpay.

They are absolutely worth the investment because you will be wearing them every day. And if you do the math, that takes a commitment of less than 50 cents per day if you buy one pair per year, right? Sounds like a great deal to me!

