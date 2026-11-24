Training Day director Antoine Fuqua is being sued following an incident at a Los Angeles bar. Fuqua and his son allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with an employee.

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According to Variety, the incident took place back in February. The Michael director is being accused of assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

William Rosenthal, an assistant manager at the bar Good Times at Davey Wayne’s, filed a 10-page civil claim in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Nov. 20, the outlet reported.

Rosenthal allegedly denied Fuqua, his son Brando Fuqua, and his daughter entry to the bar because they were “visibly overly intoxicated.”

According to Rosenthal, he told the group they needed to leave the bar after one of them spit on him.

An hour later, Fuqua and his party were still there, standing outside the bar’s line. When Rosenthal’s presence was noticed, Fuqua accused him of pepper-spraying his daughter. The manager denied doing such a thing, and Fuqua then “pulled out a handgun” and “struck” Rosenthal in the face before saying “a racial and antisemitic slur” and threatening to “kill him.”

“As Plaintiff staggered back in pain, Defendant Brando Fuqua appeared and approached Plaintiff and forcefully swung a handgun at Plaintiff’s face,” the complaint read. “Defendants Antoine Fuqua and Brandon Fuqua then pointed their handguns at Plaintiff, placing him in imminent fear for his life, before fleeing down the street.”

Rosenthal is suing for $50,000 as a result of “serious physical and psychological injuries” from the incident. These include skin lacerations, a nose fracture, a head injury, and PTSD.

He says the injuries cause him “great physical and mental pain and suffering,” and he believes they “will result in some permanent disability.”

Reps for Fuqua told Variety “none of this is true.”