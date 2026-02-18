‘The Blind Side’ Star Finds Out ‘Wife’ Is Married to Someone Else

A beloved The Blind Side star is recovering from a medical setback and a romantic one, after finding out his “spiritual wife” was, allegedly, someone else’s actual wife.

Quinton Aaron, best known for playing Michael Oher in the 2009 film, is making significant progress in his recovery from a stroke affecting his spine. However, he is no longer involved with the woman who falsely claimed to be his wife, according to TMZ.

According to his family, the 41-year-old is awake, alert, and making progress by writing, solving puzzles, and regaining feeling in his legs, the outlet reports.

Per TMZ, while the Be Kind Rewind actor is interacting with family and approved visitors, he has repeatedly expressed, “I do NOT want to see Margaret at all.”

According to The Daily Mail, citing a source familiar with the situation, several people, including hospital staff, have now asked if Aaron would like to see Margarita, now that he is awake, alert, and recovering.

His response was clear: “‘Absolutely not; I don’t want to see her, I don’t want her in here.'”

The source added, “He has no intention or interest in seeing or speaking to her whatsoever.”

Quinton Aaron’s Family Alleges Woman Claiming to Be His Wife is Already Married to Another Man

Indeed, a woman named Margarita Aaron has reportedly been by the actor’s side in the hospital, allegedly misrepresenting herself as his legal wife to medical staff and helping make his medical decisions.

The woman, who told TMZ she and the actor were “spiritually married,” was contradicted by Quinton’s family, who said no such union took place.

‘The Blind Side’ star Quinton Aaron in 2023. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Aaron’s family also revealed that Margarita is, in fact, married to another man. While the news was a tough pill to swallow for the actor, TMZ reports he’s feeling the love from his actual family.

TMZ reports that the Blind Side star plans to eventually share his experience “in full detail” after discovering he was never legally married to Margarita. While his family has apologized for not recognizing the red flags sooner, the actor’s current focus is on his recovery.

‘The Blind Side’ Star’s Alleged Wife Tells Her Side of the Story

Meanwhile, Margarita offered a contrasting account in her interview with The Daily Mail. She stated that the family source’s claims about her legal status and his health were inaccurate.

“What I’m hearing is that his family has been lying to him, telling him that I left him and I didn’t,” Margarita told the outlet.

“The whole thing about this is, they don’t want me to speak my truth,” she added.

The situation is reportedly further complicated by an ongoing police investigation into “suspicious activity” surrounding the actor’s health decline. A Cobb County Police spokesperson informed The Daily Mail that the incident was under review by a detective.