‘The Blind Side’ Star Fighting For Life After Suffering Fall At Home

The Blind Side star Quinton Aaron is fighting for his life. Aaron, who is best known for playing Michael Oher in the drama, is in an Atlanta hospital.

Videos by Suggest

He suffered a terrifying fall at his home. The 41-year-old was walking up the stairs at his apartment when “his legs suddenly stopped functioning.” His manager told TMZ that the Blind Side star has been in the hospital for several days after the fall. Doctors are running tests to try to figure out what is wrong.

However, according to a GoFundMe, organized by Veterans Aid Network, the actor is battling an infection. The fundraiser revealed that the Blind Side star was “on life support due to a severe blood infection.”

They say the actor is fighting for his life.

‘Blind Side’ Star Hospitalized

“This has been sudden, frightening, and overwhelming for his loved ones,” they wrote. “As he fights for his life, his family is facing an immense emotional and financial burden — medical expenses, living costs, and the uncertainty of how long this road to recovery may be.”

“Quinton has spent his life inspiring others, reminding us that compassion and humanity still matter in this world. Now, as he fights one of the hardest battles of his life, let’s surround him with that same love,” it also added.

However, despite the scary situation, there’s reason to hope for the actor. In an update, Aaron’s manager told TMZ that the actor was currently stable and able to communicate with his family.

The family is thankful for the “outpouring of love, prayers, and well wishes.”

It’s not the first time that he suffered a medical emergency. Last year, the actor was hospitalized after developing Type A flu and pneumonia. It left him with a severe fever and blood-soaked cough. However, the actor bounced back from this health scare.

Aaron had been focused on a weight loss journey and lost more than 200 pounds.