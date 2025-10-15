‘The Blind Side’s Quinton Aaron Reveals Dramatic 200-Lb Weight Loss

The Blind Side‘s Quinton Aaron just scored a major win against the scale, showing off some serious weight loss on social media.

On Sunday, the 41-year-old actor revealed he’d lost 200 lbs. on his weight-loss journey, sharing two side-by-side photos of his body transformation on Instagram.

“I am overwhelmed and blessed to announce that I have reached another cool milestone in my life,” Aaron wrote alongside the snaps. “Today, when weighing myself, I noticed that I reached the 200-pound marker.”

In his post, he shared that his weight had dropped from 575 lbs. to 375 lbs. after weighing himself that morning.

“I know, right, AMAZING!!! I have 55 more pounds to go to reach my overall goal of 320 lbs.,” he added in the post.

He concluded the caption with: “I GOT THIS!!!”

Aaron’s fans rushed to the comments section to show their support and express how impressed they were with the actor’s progress.

“Look at you! Glow up!” one fan exclaimed. “Looking good, my man! Keep it up. I myself am down 70 pounds,” a second fan added. “So beautiful that you’re sharing your journey. Definitely an inspiration to many,” a third onlooker chimed in.

This isn’t the first time Aaron has shared a weight-loss update. In July, he posted on Instagram that he’d lost 150 lbs, celebrating the milestone with two photos of himself in a suit.

“I just wanna say I always look good in a suit if I might say so myself, but, dammit if I don’t look #supafly rockin the #bowtie and being 150lbs lighter in this picture than the one on the left,” he wrote alongside the pics.

In the comments section, fans couldn’t help but notice how much The Blind Side star resembled a legendary R&B artist.

“I can’t wait until you get cast in the Luther Vandross biopic,” one onlooker wrote.