The Blind Side star Quinton Aaron has broken his silence after he was rushed to a California hospital last week

According to TMZ, the actor, 40, was admitted to the SoCal medical facility on Thursday, Feb. 27, after he was struggling with a high fever and coughing up blood.

Thankfully, Quinton Aaron has been able to speak out. The Blind Side actor stated that doctors conducted a series of tests on him. He said early tests showed that he was battling Type A flu and pneumonia.

Aaron further revealed that his doctors have started him on a round of antibiotics. He is no longer coughing up blood. He remains hopeful he will have a PICC line administered and that he’ll be able to leave the hospital.

“I feel optimistic I’ll be back on my feet in no time,” he told TMZ. The actor also shared that he was in Laguna Hills to perform and present at an Orange County event when he fell ill.

California Officials Say More Than 900 Residents Have Died From the Flu This Season

The Los Angeles Times reported last month that more than 900 California residents have died from the flu this season. Most of the deceased were more than 64 years old, but the number of children who have died has caused concern for the state’s health officials.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious-disease specialist and professor of medicine at UC San Francisco, discussed the current statistics for COVID-19 and the flu.

“We just thought about older adults as getting sick,” he explained. “We have to reset with flu. Because with flu, it’s not just the very old; it’s also the very young. And they can do very poorly.”

Dr. Ankita Kadakia, San Diego County’s interim public health officer, also stated, “These recent flu deaths among our youth are tragic and concerning as we head into what historically is the peak of flu season.”